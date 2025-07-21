Bequia Beach Hotel announces its admission to SLH

Bequia Beach Hotel, the Caribbean’s intimate boutique luxury destination, is delighted to announce its admission to Small Luxury Hotels of the World (SLH).

This prestigious distinction highlights Bequia Beach Hotel’s commitment to delivering exceptional island hospitality, warm authentic personal service, and unforgettable experiences on one of the Caribbean’s most enchanting islands; Bequia.

“The Caribbean’s best-kept secret” – Forbes

Nestled along the pristine sands of Friendship Bay, Bequia Beach Hotel offers elegant luxury accommodation including Suites, Cottages & expansive Villas spaciously laid out in landscaped gardens along the beachfront with views of the Grenadine islands. With décor and a unique atmosphere that epitomises the understated elegance and charm of a bygone era matched with highest modern standards of authentic luxury service ensure many guests fall in love with Bequia and elect to return time after time.

As an SLH member, the property joins a globally curated portfolio of independently‑owned hotels renowned for their charm, character and unwavering attention to detail & service.

With stunning member properties ranging from Stockholm’s ‘Ett Hem’ to Mallorca’s ‘Cap Rocat’, Bequia Beach Hotel joins a celebrated shortlist of only 17 properties located in the Caribbean.

“We are thrilled to join Small Luxury Hotels of the World” said Bengt Mortstedt, Owner of Bequia Beach Hotel. “Membership of ‘SLH’ is a testament to our wonderful team’s dedication to service & authentic guest experiences. It reaffirms our commitment to delivering exceptional island hospitality to our discerning guests.”

Bequia Beach Hotel is now bookable through GDS;

Amadeus – LX BQUBCH ~ Galileo/Apollo – LX DI834 ~ Sabre – LX 309402 ~ Worldspan – LX A0132

About Bequia Beach Hotel

Family owned-and-run, renowned for its ambience and vintage island style, Bequia Beach Hotel is an award-winning luxury boutique resort recognised amongst the best luxury hotels in the Grenadines and of the Caribbean.

Set amidst 10 acres of beautifully landscaped gardens on the pristine crescent-shaped Friendship Bay Beach with stunning views of Mustique and Grenadine archipelago.

Spacious luxury accommodation includes Suites, Cottages & expansive Villas benefitting from the hotel’s beachfront setting.

Relax or re-energise in the Spa or fitness centre, or enjoy a diverse choice of restaurants and bars to indulge in the finest cocktails & cuisine.

From casual beachfront at Jack’s Beach Bar, to all-day dining at Bagatelle or Blue Tropic; let your hair down and dance the night away in the sand with us.

Plan your dream Caribbean Wedding with us or make use of our dedicated event and meeting facilities. Make celebrations and honeymoons truly unforgettable at Bequia Beach Hotel.

Offering a tranquil haven of relaxation on the island known as ‘the Caribbean’s best-kept secret’. Bequia Beach Hotel’s décor and unique atmosphere epitomises the understated elegance and charm of a bygone era matched with highest modern standards of authentic luxury service ensure our guests return time after time.