Bequia: Burglars leave “ID” behind in haste to escape yacht owners

Sunday, November 27th, a yacht anchored at Princess Margaret Beach was robbed of electronics and timepieces; this is the fourth theft in the past month.

According to information obtained by the St. Vincent Times, the family went ashore to complete check-in procedures, and upon their return just after dark, at approximately 7:00 p.m., they discovered a kayak tied to the stern of their vessel.

Two (2) men are believed to have emerged from the forward hatch (which was the apparent point of entry), run down the side, and then jumped overboard.

It is said that the owner retrieved some floating items including a (drone) from the water that had been tossed overboard during the escape of the two men. The owner boarded and conducted a thorough search of the yacht and the kayak and then boarded the family.

In their haste to flee, the thieves abandoned their personal belongings, which included a phone, an identification card, and two (2) 6- to 8-inch knives. The boat’s well-concealed valuables were missing and have not been recovered.

A police report was filed, and according to the available information, law enforcement officials visited the vessel and collected the items left behind, but no other forensic evidence. The information also revealed that the police informed the owner that they knew the two suspects.

The owner is unaware of any formal charges against the men or whether they are currently in custody.

This is the fourth burglary in Bequia in the past month. It is unknown whether the four incidents are connected.