Bequia Fisherman Charged with Assault After Glass Bottle Attack

Bequia Fisherman Charged with Wounding

On December 22, 2024, police arrested and charged Orenzo Trimmingham, a 27-year-old Fisherman of Paget Farm, Bequia, with the offence of Wounding.

Investigations revealed that on December 20, 2024, in Port Elizabeth, Bequia, the accused unlawfully and maliciously wounded a 60-year-old Janitor of Cemetery Hill, Bequia, by striking her on the head with a glass bottle.

Trimmingham is expected to appear before the Bequia Farm Magistrate Court to answer the charge.