Bequia hosts thrilling conclusion to SVG sailing week

SVG SAILING WEEK 2026

SVG Sailing Week 2026 concluded on a high note, with top sailors from across the region crowned champions after a week of exhilarating competition. This year’s edition recorded a remarkable increase in participation, with the number of entrants doubling compared to previous years, underscoring the growing appeal of the event.

The week-long regatta officially began on March 29 with the Junior Championships on mainland St. Vincent, highlighting the nation’s commitment to youth development in sailing. The event then transitioned to the Grenadines, culminating in Bequia on April 6 with a series of competitive races across multiple classes.

In addition to the Junior Championships, the 2026 programme featured Racing Class, Cruising Class, J24 Class, and the Canouan CSA Division, offering a dynamic mix of competition for both seasoned sailors and emerging talent.

The grand prize-giving ceremony, held at the Bequia Plantation House, brought together a packed and jubilant crowd of participants, supporters, and stakeholders. Among those in attendance were the Prime Minister of St. Vincent and the Grenadines, Dr. The Hon. Godwin Friday, the Minister of Tourism, Civil Aviation, and Sustainable Development, Dr. The Hon. Kishore Shallow, along with other government officials and key partners

Event Director, Aina Browne, was complimentary to the winners and stakeholders for a very successful event. Browne said,

“This year’s SVG Sailing Week reflected the true spirit of camaraderie, sustainability and sporting excellence. We are proud of the growth in participation and the opportunities it continues to create for Vincentians and sailors across the globe. We look forward to building on this momentum and welcoming sailor and sailing enthusiasts in th years to come”

The Prime Minister, in his remarks at the closing ceremony, praised the strong regional participation and the collaborative effort that made this year’s event a resounding success. The regatta delivered high-quality racing and a meaningful boost to tourism and economic activity in Bequia.

SVG Sailing Week continues to position St. Vincent and the Grenadines as a premier sailing destination in the Caribbean, with organisers already looking ahead to an even bigger and better 2027 edition, which is scheduled for March 21 – 29.

Bequia Easter Regatta – Racing Class Winners

1st Place – Dingolay II (BER) – Skipper: Mark Chapman

2nd Place – Category 5 (GRN 2005) – Skipper: Richard Szyjan

3rd Place – J Star (00000) – Skipper: Chrystal Young

Bequia Easter Regatta – Cruising Class Winners

1st Place – Nirvana (TR 130) – Skipper: Lloyd DeRoche

2nd Place – Tempest (US) – Skipper: Milton DeRoche

3rd Place – Sea Wyf (TRI5) – Skipper: Enrique Huggins

J24 Class Winners (One Design)

1st Place – Die Hard (GRN 4167) – Skipper: Robbie Yearwood

2nd Place – Glory Daze (BAR 4795) – Skipper: Gus Reader

Canouan Cup – CSA Division Winners

1st Place – The Blue Peter (17) – Skipper: Matthew Barker

2nd Place – Nirvana (TR 130) – Skipper: Lloyd DeRoche

3rd Place – J Star (00000) – Skipper: Chrystal Young