Bequia Man Arrested for Vandalism, Threats

Bequia Labourer Charged with Multiple Offences

On August 2, 2025, police arrested and charged Shaian Farrell, a 29-year-old Labourer of Cemetery Hill, Bequia, with the offences of Damage to Property, Common Assault and Threatening Language.

Investigations revealed that on August 1, 2025, the accused without lawful excuse damaged one (1) silver Daewoo Television valued at $800.00 ECC – the property of a 61-year-old Domestic Worker of the same address. He was further charged with assaulting the same complainant by striking a cutlass on a wall in front of her face with the intent to commit the offense of wounding.

Lastly, he was charged with making using threatening language to the same complainant by saying “Yo call police for me, I will chop you up. I chopping up yo mother c**t and then tek the lock up”.

The offences were committed in Cemetery Hill, Bequia. Farrell was granted station bail in the sum of $2,000.00 ECC with one surety. He is expected to appear before the Bequia Magistrate Court on August 22, 2025, to answer the charges.