Police in St Vincent in a release said a Bequia resident who was in custody escaped.

On April 22, 2025, police arrested and charged Chelson James, a 25-year-old fisherman of Paget Farm, Bequia, with the offence of absconding lawful detention.

The investigation revealed that on April 19, 2025, Mr James escaped police custody in Paget Farm, Bequia, while being lawfully detained in police transport G-884.

James was granted station bail in the sum of $2,000.00 ECC with one surety.

He is expected to appear before the Paget Farm Magistrate Court to answer the charge on Friday, 25, 2025.