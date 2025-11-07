Bequia man charged with burglary,handling stolen goods

Cemetery Hill Labourer Charged with Multiple Offences

On November 6, 2025, police arrested and charged Kevin Baptiste, a 35-year-old labourer of Cemetery Hill, Bequia, with the offences of Damage to Property, Burglary, and Handling Stolen Goods.

According to investigations, on July 28, 2025, in Cemetery Hill, Bequia, Baptiste, without lawful excuse, damaged one (1) 3×3 white aluminum window net valued at sixty-five dollars ($65.00 ECC), the property of a 63-year-old businessman of Cemetery Hill, by pushing it with his hands. He appeared before the Bequia Magistrate’s Court on November 7, 2025, pleaded guilty to the charge, and was reprimanded and discharged.

Subsequent inquiries uncovered that between July 29, 2025, and October 30, 2025, Baptiste entered a guest house in Bequia as a trespasser and stole a quantity of personal effects and household items valued at four thousand, nine hundred and fifty dollars ($4,950.00 ECC) and one thousand, four hundred and fifteen Euros (€1,415.00), the property of the guest house.

He appeared before the Bequia Magistrate’s Court on November 7, 2025, pleaded guilty to the charge of Burglary, and was sentenced to one (1) year and eight (8) months at His Majesty’s Prison.

Further police inquiries determined that between July 28, 2025, and November 6, 2025, in Cemetery Hill, Bequia, Baptiste dishonestly appropriated a quantity of personal effects and household items, knowing or believing them to be stolen, for his own benefit.

He appeared before the Bequia Magistrate’s Court on November 7, 2025, pleaded guilty to the charge of Handling Stolen Goods, and the matter was withdrawn for want of prosecution.