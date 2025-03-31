Bequia man charged with theft of engine worth $6,000

Press Release
1 Min Read

Taxi Driver charged with Theft

On March 27, 2025, police arrested and charged Titus Gregg, a 48-year-old Taxi Driver of Bequia, with the offence of Theft.

According to investigations, the accused stole one (1) 1600 Nissan engine from motor vehicle H-237 valued at $6,000.00 ECC-the property of Clement McIntosh, a 61-year-old Chef of the same address.

The offence was committed in Bequia between December 5, 2024, and February 2, 2025. Gregg was granted station bail in the sum of $2000.00 ECC with one surety. He is expected to appear before the Bequia Magistrate Court on August 22, 2025, to answer to the charge.

Share This Article
ByPress Release
Send all Press Releases to [email protected]
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -