Bequia man charged with theft of engine worth $6,000

Taxi Driver charged with Theft

On March 27, 2025, police arrested and charged Titus Gregg, a 48-year-old Taxi Driver of Bequia, with the offence of Theft.

According to investigations, the accused stole one (1) 1600 Nissan engine from motor vehicle H-237 valued at $6,000.00 ECC-the property of Clement McIntosh, a 61-year-old Chef of the same address.

The offence was committed in Bequia between December 5, 2024, and February 2, 2025. Gregg was granted station bail in the sum of $2000.00 ECC with one surety. He is expected to appear before the Bequia Magistrate Court on August 22, 2025, to answer to the charge.