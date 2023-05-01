Bequia named world’s finest destination with 42% of hotels earning 5-Star rating

New research has revealed the Grenadine island of Bequia is among the most luxurious holiday destinations.
Bequia, the second largest island in the Grenadines, tops the list of 5 star retreats with nearly half of hotels being awarded a 5-star rating. Known for its white sand beaches, Bequia is 100 miles west of Barbados and reaches high temperatures.
The study, conducted by the team at Slingo, looked at the number of spas, hotels with massage facilities, and fine dining restaurants to reveal the most luxurious destinations in the world, including the locations with the most 5-star hotels.
|
Rank
|
Region
|
% of 5 star hotels
|
1
|
Bequia
|
42%
|
2
|
Abu Dhabi
|
22%
|
3
|
Cabo San Lucas
|
15%
|
4
|
Sharm El Sheikh
|
12%
|
4
|
Punta Cana
|
12%
|
4
|
Koh Samui
|
12%
|
4
|
Antigua
|
12%
|
8
|
Montego Bay
|
8%
|
9
|
Bangkok
|
7%
|
9
|
Saint Tropez
|
7%
Paris is the destination with the most Michelin-starred restaurants: 45.09 per 10 km2.
Bali, Indonesia has the most hotels with massage facilities, with 46% of hotels offering massage services.
Cabo San Lucas is the destination with the most infinity pools, with 10% of hotels having one.
