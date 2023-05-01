Bequia named world’s finest destination with 42% of hotels earning 5-Star rating

New research has revealed the Grenadine island of Bequia is among the most luxurious holiday destinations.

Bequia, the second largest island in the Grenadines, tops the list of 5 star retreats with nearly half of hotels being awarded a 5-star rating. Known for its white sand beaches, Bequia is 100 miles west of Barbados and reaches high temperatures.

The study, conducted by the team at Slingo, looked at the number of spas, hotels with massage facilities, and fine dining restaurants to reveal the most luxurious destinations in the world, including the locations with the most 5-star hotels.

The top 10 destinations with the most 5 star hotels:

Rank Region % of 5 star hotels 1 Bequia 42% 2 Abu Dhabi 22% 3 Cabo San Lucas 15% 4 Sharm El Sheikh 12% 4 Punta Cana 12% 4 Koh Samui 12% 4 Antigua 12% 8 Montego Bay 8% 9 Bangkok 7% 9 Saint Tropez 7%

Home to world-class beaches and year-round sunshine, Abu Dhabi comes in at second place, with over one-fifth (22%) of hotels receiving a 5-star rating. In third place is Cabo San Lucas, in Mexico. With 15% of all hotels in Cabo San Lucas being 5-star, it is the perfect place to relax and unwind.

The study also looked at the destinations with the most spa’s. In first place is Paris Home to an unmatched offering of relaxation innovations, Paris has 87.64 spas per 10km2. From microabrasion with sapphire crystals at Dior Institut to a liquid gold organic face massage at Spa Le Bristol by La Prarie, a range of luxurious treatments can be found in Paris.

Next on the list is Barcelona with 57.42 spas per 10km2. The city is known for its vibrant colours, fast paced lifestyle and cultural visits, but a slow paced and relaxed day can also be spent in one of its many spa facilities. Paphos, Cyprus comes in at third place with 13.19 spas per 10km2.

Further Insights

Paris is the destination with the most Michelin-starred restaurants: 45.09 per 10 km2.

Bali, Indonesia has the most hotels with massage facilities, with 46% of hotels offering massage services.

Cabo San Lucas is the destination with the most infinity pools, with 10% of hotels having one.