Overwater Section of Princess Margaret Trail Destroyed

Action Bequia says damages from Hurricane Beryl include the destruction of the newly repaired overwater section of The Princess Margaret Trail.
Unfortunately, this has resulted in many using the cliff-side path instead. The original signs warning of the dangers of doing so were ripped away by the hurricane but our stance remains the same, and even more so.
Much like the recent landslide at Moonhole, this unstable cliff is a potential disaster waiting to happen (recent heavy rainfall has substantially increased this possibility.
Replacement warning signs will be installed soon but we urge all to stop using this cliff-side route immediately!
In addition, new signs will be placed at the Plantation and Jack’s Bar ends of the Trail indicating that the entire Trail is closed and will remain so for everyone’s safety until repairs to the 300 yard overwater section has been completed.