SVG Sailing Week 2026 Onshore Events Detailed

The onshore activities for SVG Sailing Week 2026 in Bequia are designed to reflect the island’s “rich culture, community spirit, and vibrant entertainment”. These events range from traditional games and cultural showcases to themed parties and family-friendly competitions.

Below are the planned cultural and entertainment activities:

Celebration Under the Almond Tree: On Easter Monday, a series of traditional activities will take place to “keep the culture alive”. These include:

Traditional games: Greasy pole, maypole, ring tossing, sack race, and tug-o-war.

Eating competitions: A yearly bake-off and a biscuit eating competition.

Cultural performances: Traditional Quadrille dancing.

Gospel Concert: The week officially kickstarts on Saturday, 28th March, with a gospel concert local churches and artists like Ronnie Richardson, Fenton Harry, and Kevin Lavia.

Local Artisans: In a move toward sustainability, trophies for the event are locally produced, including wooden trophies by Dexter Bakers and model boats from Sergeant Model Boats on Bequia.

Themed Parties and Entertainment

Casablanca: On Thursday, 2nd April, promoters will host a party at the Penthouse transformed with a specific “atmosphere” and various DJs.

Color Fetes: A “Dust till Dawn” color fete is scheduled for Saturday in Park, and another color fete will take place at Industry beach on Easter Monday.

Sunday Parties: Entertainment includes an all-white party (“Days”) in Port Elizabeth and the “Mutiny” party at The Reef.

Beach Limes: Lower Bay , “beach limes” with music and “lady full of fun activities”.

Sports and Fitness:

A five-a-side football competition at Hamilton playing field.

A morning fitness walk from Port Elizabeth to Springtop on Good Friday, which includes a healthy breakfast.

Family Fun Days:

Lower Bay: Activities include bouncing castles, volleyball and swimming competitions, and a drinking competition for children.

Hamilton: Saturday afternoon events include an Easter egg hunt, coconut and gumboat races, and “crazy craft”.

Local Cuisine: Visitors can “savor delicious cuisine” throughout the week at various restaurants, including the Bequia Plantation Hotel, Fig Tree Restaurant, and during special Easter Monday brunches like Sheran’s brunch.

The Bequia Onshore Committee has worked to ensure these events are inclusive for all ages, offering “something for the family, the kids, the sailing enthusiasts, everyone”.