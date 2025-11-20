Bequia Unveils Groundbreaking Seamoss Centre

In a landmark moment for the Grenadines’ blue economy, the Seamoss Association of St. Vincent and the Grenadines officially opened its first dedicated Seamoss Storefront and Interpretative Centre on Wednesday, November 19th, 2025 in Bequia.

Funded by the Government of Canada through the Canada Fund for Local Initiatives (CFLI), the centre represents more than just a marketplace – it’s a vibrant celebration of community resilience and cultural innovation. Shavorn Stephens, the Association’s founder, described the opening as a “historic milestone” that symbolizes economic empowerment and cultural pride.

The state-of-the-art facility offers local producers a specialized retail space to showcase an impressive range of seamoss products, from raw dried seaweed to innovative wellness items including teas, gels, skincare products, and snacks. Beyond commerce, the centre features an educational interpretative section that explores the rich history of seamoss cultivation in the Grenadines.

A poignant moment during the ceremony honored Mrs. Ann Bernard Harvey, recognized as the pioneering force behind seamoss cultivation on Union Island. Marslyn Lewis, the Association’s Director, emphasized Harvey’s transformative role in turning seamoss from a simple marine plant into a critical economic lifeline for local families.

Jessica Mackie, Senior Political Officer representing the Government of Canada, highlighted the project’s significance, praising its potential to uplift small producers and women entrepreneurs while preserving regional heritage.

Chief Fisheries Officer Jennifer Howard-Cruickshank underscored the initiative’s importance to the blue economy, noting that the centre represents a powerful step forward in sustainable marine resource development.