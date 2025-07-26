Bequia Threadworks kicks off sewing courses

Bequia Threadworks have started back this year’s instructional sewing courses.

Since our founding in 2018, we have been committed to creating fulfilling opportunities on Bequia.

Each year, we proudly offer these courses designed to empower individuals with valuable, practical skills.

To date, we have trained over 180 people through our programs, providing them with tools to build sustainable livelihoods.

Many of our current team members began their journey with us through these very courses and apprenticeship programs, reflecting our belief in nurturing local talent and investing in long-term community development.

Stay tuned as we continue to share progress updates on our students.