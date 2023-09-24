Bequia Travel Guide: Getting there, things to do & accommodation options

The best time to visit Bequia is during the dry season, which extends from December to May. This period offers pleasant weather with lower chances of rainfall and humidity. The peak tourist season occurs from December to April, so if you prefer a quieter experience, consider visiting during the shoulder months of December or May.

Getting There:

Bequia is accessible by air and sea. The island has a small airport, the J.F. Mitchell Airport, which receives flights from Barbados, St. Lucia, and other nearby islands. Alternatively, you can land at Argyle Airport and take a ferry from mainland St. Vincent, which operates several times a day and takes approximately one hour.

Things to Do:

Admiralty Bay: The heart of Bequia, Admiralty Bay is a charming harbor with a picturesque waterfront. Enjoy the vibrant atmosphere, stroll along the promenade, and visit the local shops and restaurants.

Princess Margaret Beach: This stunning beach is named after the British princess who once visited. Relax on the soft white sand, swim in the crystal-clear waters, and indulge in water sports activities such as snorkeling and paddleboarding.

Lower Bay Beach: A quieter alternative to Princess Margaret Beach, Lower Bay is a serene stretch of coastline with calm waters and a laid-back atmosphere. Perfect for sunbathing and swimming.

Mount Pleasant: Embark on a hike to Mount Pleasant, Bequia’s highest point. Enjoy panoramic views of the island, the surrounding Grenadines, and even St. Vincent on clear days.

Dive and Snorkel: Bequia offers excellent diving and snorkeling opportunities. Explore vibrant coral reefs, encounter marine life, and discover underwater caves and shipwrecks. Dive centers and snorkel tours are available on the island.

Explore Port Elizabeth: Bequia’s capital, Port Elizabeth, is a bustling town with colorful buildings, local markets, and lively bars. Immerse yourself in the island’s culture and interact with friendly locals.

Places to Eat:

Mac’s Pizzeria: A popular spot for delicious wood-fired pizzas and seafood dishes, accompanied by stunning ocean views.

Jack’s Bar: Located on Princess Margaret Beach, this beachfront restaurant offers a diverse menu of local and international cuisine. Enjoy fresh seafood and refreshing cocktails.

Fernando’s Hideaway: Nestled in the hills with breathtaking views, this restaurant serves Caribbean and fusion cuisine. Don’t miss their famous lobster dishes.

De Reef: A beachside restaurant known for its relaxed ambiance and tasty seafood. Try their lobster burger and homemade desserts.

Gingerbread Café: This charming café in Port Elizabeth serves breakfast and lunch options, including sandwiches, salads, and pastries. Enjoy the cozy atmosphere and friendly service.

Our Favorite Accommodation Options:

Bequia Beach Hotel: A luxury beachfront resort offering elegant rooms, a spa, and multiple dining options. Located on Friendship Beach.

Sugar Reef Bequia: A boutique hotel situated on a private beach. Enjoy rustic-chic accommodations and a restaurant serving Caribbean and international cuisine.

Keegan’s Beachside: This family-run guesthouse provides comfortable rooms just steps away from Lower Bay Beach. Enjoy the laid-back atmosphere and personalized.

You can get more accommodations