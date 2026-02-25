Bequia wharf, tender jetties to be modernise

The St Vincent government is prioritizing the expansion and modernization of the main wharf in Bequia along with tender jetties across the Grenadine island to address significant infrastructure bottlenecks.

Current facilities in Bequia are deemed inadequate for modern demands, struggling to accommodate larger cruise tenders, increased cargo volumes, and growing passenger numbers.

This initiative aims to alleviate harbor congestion and improve land-based logistics for taxis and tourists to ensure a smoother flow of commerce.

Government officials view these maritime upgrades as essential economic lifelines, comparing the need for functional wharves to the necessity of maintaining national highways.

By securing long-term financing and comprehensive designs, the government intends to support the private sector and enhance the region’s overall economic development.

These improvements are considered vital for daily transit, tourism, and disaster relief efforts throughout the archipelago.