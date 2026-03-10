Bequia’s J.F. Mitchell airport reopens after crucial upgrades

Completion of runway upgrades to J.F. Mitchell Airport in Bequia

Prime Minister Dr. Godwin Friday and the Government of St. Vincent and the Grenadines are pleased to announce the completion and delivery of J.F. Mitchell Airport in Bequia, enhancing transport infrastructure, supporting tourism, and promoting economic growth in the Grenadines.

The upgrades included routine maintenance of the runway and further technical repairs, which will help enhance regional connectivity, tourism access and economic opportunities for residents of the island.

The airport was closed for 11 days in February to complete the works, as part of the government’s pledge to improve infrastructure across the country.

An expansion programme and remedial work at Argyle International Airport have already received the green light, demonstrating the government’s commitment to developing the nation’s infrastructure and supporting the growth of the tourism industry.

Prime Minister Hon. Dr Godwin Friday, who represents the Northern Grenadines and thereby Bequia in Parliament, said: “I am delighted that we have been able to deliver much-needed upgrades to the J.F. Mitchell Airport and the people of Bequia.

“This government is committed to building a strong, reliable economy that delivers for all Vincentians, based on the four economic pillars. By developing our infrastructure, we can support the growth of our tourism industry to deliver a better future for our country.”

The government has already begun to deliver on its promises to improve infrastructure and will continue to do so, with further projects to be announced in due course.