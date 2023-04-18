Bermuda: 43yro man who abused young sisters jailed for 35 years

A Supreme Court judge sentenced a 43-year-old man to 35 years in prison for committing a series of sex acts on two young sisters. He was dubbed a “vile and cruel monster” by the judge.

Locksley Cummings, who remained emotionless during the 25-minute sentencing on Monday, will be imprisoned for at least 1712 years before becoming eligible for release.

After a February trial, Cummings was convicted guilty by a jury of five charges of sexual exploitation. He has disputed the allegations.

The first victim’s crimes occurred between 2007 and 2009, when she was eight or nine years old. The court heard how Cummings sexually touched her on one occasion and had intercourse with her on the second.

According to the court, Cummings began preying on the younger sister of the first victim, who was also a young girl at the time, seven years later.

Cummings had many encounters with his second victim, who was nine years old when the attacks began, between 2016 and 2021. On one instance, he forced his victim to perform a sex act on him.

The majority of the incidents took place at Cummings’ residence.

Cummings was sentenced to 17 years in prison for two offenses against the first victim and 18 years in prison for three counts against the second victim by Puisne Judge Shade Subair Williams.

She stated that because the incidents occurred over two distinct time periods, the sentences should be read consecutively rather than concurrently.

Cummings’ actions, according to the judge, were among the worst non-death cases she had ever seen in Bermuda, and he had put his victims through “a nightmare.”

“You violated that little girl like only a monster could,” she said to Cummings.

“It’s hard to believe that somebody could be that hateful and vicious. May you one day be able to confront your demons instead of cowardly denying these awful deeds. “You’ll have to ask yourself, ‘Can I ever forgive myself?'”