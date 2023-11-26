Bermuda begins process to become full member of CARICOM

Bermuda recieves greenlight to push forward with full CARICOM membership

Bermuda has began the process of joining the Caribbean Community (CARICOM).

Premier David Burt obtained the go-ahead from United Kingdom Under Secretary of State for the Americas and Caribbean, David Rutley, during a trip to London last week for the Joint Ministerial Council, according to Deputy Premier Walter Roban.

Rutley, he claimed, “expressed support for Bermuda making an application.”

“He encouraged Bermuda to start the process and make an offer, to which we will respond,” the deputy premier continued.

He stated that Britain will be consulted at every stage prior to Bermuda’s application being filed.

“We are now researching and exploring everything that is required to submit a complete application.” “Offical discussions have begun with the United Kingdom to determine whether an entrustment is required or whether an amendment to the existing entrustment is sufficient,” Roban said.

“We are also determining what steps will be required for us to facilitate a full application, what steps will be required, and what points of negotiation we will need to initiate with the CARICOM secretariat.” We are contacting the secretariat to get all of the necessary information for the application.

“We are also consulting with other full members of CARICOM about our future application to get feedback and guidance.”

In response to “the elephant in the room,” immigration and the free movement of CARICOM nationals, Roban stated that full membership will not necessitate Bermuda opening its doors to let visitors from member countries to come and go as they like.

“At the moment, the CARICOM members who have opted out of free labour movement are Antigua and Barbuda, the Bahamas, Haiti, and Montserrat.” These countries have not signed or approved the Protocol on Free Movement of Persons, one of nine protocols that revise the Treaty of Chaguaramas to establish the CARICOM Single Market and Economy (CSME),” he stated.

“As a result, they are not legally obligated to grant CARICOM nationals the right of establishment, provision of services, or capital movement.” They may, however, participate in other areas of the CSME, such as goods and services trade and functional collaboration. Given Bermuda’s modest size, I can already tell that the Protocol on the Free Movement of Persons would NOT be accepted as a condition of membership. I must add that we have not discussed or seen any CARICOM membership restrictions to date, therefore such topics are to be determined.”

Bermuda, according to Roban, is already benefiting from its status as an associate member through organisations such as the Caribbean Public Health Agency (CARPHA) and CARIFTA.”

“Being a full member of Caricom actually allows Bermuda to have a voice and vote on matters of policy addressed by Caricom that impact the whole region, particularly the issue around correspondent banking and de-risking,” he said.