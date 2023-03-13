Bermuda enacts ‘faultless divorce’ law, now easier for marriages to end

The Matrimonial Causes (Faultless Divorce) Amendment Act 2022 is now in effect, making it easier for married people on Bermuda to get a divorce.

This was said in Parliament this morning by the Attorney-General, Kathy Lynn Simmons.

She said that the Matrimonial Causes Rules 2023, which the Senate approved in March 2022, will replace the law from 1974. This will stop “the unhelpful blaming and shaming that comes with having to prove in court that the behavior of one of the parties is the cause of the breakup of the marriage,” she said.

Simmons told the MPs that this was a “monumental achievement” for the British Overseas Territory.

Through an electronic application portal, work is being done to speed up divorces and other matters related to marriage.

Simmons said, “The goal is for people going through a divorce or other matrimonial process to be able to do it well with or without an attorney.”

The first set of forms should be available online next month, but you can look at them on the government portal.

When the forms go online, the AG will give more information about how to get to them.