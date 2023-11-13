Bermuda: Filipino national Lovella Cruz killed in vehicular accident

Filipino national killed in vehicular accident in Bermuda

The victim of last Thursday’s deadly vehicular accident has been identified as Lovella Cruz by the Bermuda Police Service.

Cruz, 48, was of Filipino origin.

Cruz was riding her motorcycle east down Somerset Road in Sandys Parish, near the intersection with Cricket Lane, when a car driving in the other direction crossed the centre line and collided with her.

She was brought to King Edward Hospital for treatment, but died hours later while there.

Cruz is Bermuda’s 13th traffic fatality in 2023.

A Bermudian citizen, 35, is supporting authorities with their inquiry.

According to a press release, he was “arrested on suspicion of driving while impaired.”

Anyone with information on the incident can contact Sergeant Anton Gilbert of the Roads Policing Unit at 717-2338 or [email protected].

Source : Bermuda Police