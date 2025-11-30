Bermuda Leaders Forge Key Alliances in London Visit

A Bermuda delegation led by Premier & Minister of Finance, the Hon. E. David Burt, JP, MP, travelled to London last week for the annual Joint Ministerial Council (JMC) — the highest political forum between the UK and the Overseas Territories.

The visit included meetings with the UK Foreign Secretary, a Leaders Dinner hosted by the Speaker of the House of Commons, and a private audience with His Majesty King Charles III.

The Premier was joined by Attorney General & Minister of Justice Sen. the Hon. Kim Wilkerson, JP, Cabinet Secretary Marc Telemaque, and Bermuda’s UK Representatives. Ahead of the JMC, the Attorney General participated in UKOTA sessions and a panel on Modern Democracy, highlighting the importance of collaboration among Overseas Territories.

The JMC meetings focused on shared priorities such as strengthening UK–OT relations, cybersecurity, climate resilience, economic growth, and combating illicit finance. The Minister of Economy and Labour, the Hon. Jason Hayward, JP, MP, also contributed to discussions on economic development.

During the business engagement segment, the Premier spotlighted Bermuda’s economic resilience and opportunities for deeper partnership.