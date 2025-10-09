Bermuda’s Custodian Life faces liquidation amid complex legal battle

In a significant development for Bermuda’s financial sector, the Supreme Court of Bermuda has ordered the winding up of Custodian Life, marking a pivotal moment for the island’s regulatory landscape. The court’s decision on Friday, October 3rd, comes after months of intense scrutiny and legal maneuvering.

Regulatory Triumph and Policyholders’ Concerns

The Bermuda Monetary Authority (BMA), led by Susan Davis-Crockwell, has claimed a strategic victory in addressing potential financial irregularities. However, policyholders face uncertain prospects, with concerns mounting about the lengthy liquidation process and potential financial implications.

International Legal Setback for Liquidators

In a dramatic twist, Swedish courts have dealt a significant blow to the liquidators from Deloitte. The court not only rejected their claims but also imposed substantial costs of SEK 710,000 (approximately €65,000), forcing the liquidators to reconsider their approach.

Key Challenges Emerge:

Liquidators accused of mishandling confidential client data

Potential breaches of EU GDPR regulations

Policyholders demanding transparent access to investment information

Legal and Regulatory Complexities

Sources close to the case suggest that the liquidators’ aggressive approach has complicated negotiations. Policyholders are particularly frustrated by:

Delayed access to investment data

High liquidation costs

Perceived lack of transparency in the process

The Swedish court ruling effectively compels the liquidators to negotiate more constructively, potentially establishing an EU-based entity to manage client data and facilitate a more transparent settlement process.

Expert Insights

“This case highlights the intricate challenges of cross-border financial liquidations,” says an anonymous financial regulatory expert. “The intersection of Bermuda’s regulatory framework with EU data protection laws creates a complex legal landscape.”