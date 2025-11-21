Beryl, COLA payment to be made on Tuesday 25

The Ministry of national mobilization has advised that all holders of Hurricane Beryl Cards who are awaiting payment that disbursements will NOW be made by Tuesday, 25th November, 2025.

The Ministry is also advising that COLA additional payments for October, November, and December 2025 will be issued from Tuesday 25th November 2025 to cash payment recipients and card holders.

Please note the following important reminders:

Only one card member per household is eligible for payment.

Payments will only be issued to persons with verified house damage.

For COLA payments Time: 9:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m.

Location: Ministry’s Main Office, Kingstown

Please walk with your National ID.