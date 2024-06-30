Beryl expected to be dangerous Cat-4 before it reaches St Vincent

At 800 AM AST (1200 UTC), the eye of Hurricane Beryl was located near latitude 10.6 North, longitude 53.9 West. Beryl is moving toward the west near 21 mph (33 km/h). A continued quick westward to west-northwestward motion is expected during the next few days.

At 5 am, Hurricane Beryl was located near latitude 10.7° North; longitude 53.1° West, or approximately 570 miles (917 kilometers) east of the SVG. “Beryl” is moving toward the West at 21 mph (33 km/h), and on its present forecast track, the center of the system is expected to pass near or over SVG during Monday morning.

On the forecast track, the center of Beryl is expected to move across the Windward Islands early on Monday and across the

southeastern Caribbean Sea Monday night and Tuesday.

Aircraft data indicate that the maximum sustained winds have increased to near 115 mph (185 km/h) with higher gusts, making Beryl a very dangerous category 3 hurricane. Continued rapid strengthening is forecast over the next day or so, and Beryl is expected to become an extremely dangerous category 4 hurricane before it reaches the Windward Islands.

Hurricane-force winds extend outward up to 15 miles (30 km) from the center and tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 80 miles (130 km).

The minimum central pressure based on data from the Air Force Hurricane Hunters is 968 mb (28.58 inches).