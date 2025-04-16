Beryl Income Support Program Reaches Over 4,000 Individuals

GOVERNMENT CONTINUES TO PROVIDE INCOME SUPPORT

Individuals affected by the passage of Hurricane Berly continue to receive assistance from the government. Speaking during a press briefing at Cabinet Room on Tuesday April 15th, 2025, Prime Minister Dr. Ralph Gonsalves reiterated government’s commitment to supporting people affected by natural disasters like Hurricane Beryl.

“Just over a week ago, we made payments to over 4,000 individuals as part of the so-called Beryl money income support program,” Prime Minister Gonsalves commented. Each eligible recipient received $1,800 in disbursements.

Dr. Gonsalves said that an initiative like this, is part of the government’s broader effort to ease the burdens faced by citizens, especially in the wake of natural disasters and global economic challenges.

The Prime Minister, however, noted that some people may not have received their payment because of some administrative issue and noted that if this is the case, individuals whose names may have been omitted should report the matter to the relevant authorities.

“If you think you deserve a card and you didn’t get it, or if you got the card and then no money went on it. Don’t sit down home and just sulk,” PM Gonsalves stressed.

He added also that through the Ministry of Agriculture and Ministry of National Mobilisation, efforts are being made to provide additional support to farmers who were not included in earlier disbursements, with around 2000 more people expected to benefit.

The Prime Minister also addressed the challenges of avoiding “double-dipping”, noting that some people are receiving help from more than one government initiative and that needs to be addressed.

“It’s not that some people don’t need it,” he said, “but we must be careful and targeted,” the Prime Minister said, while also noting that government has also taken on the mammoth task of fixing over 6000 homes.

“Where you ever hear government take on an obligation like that? Nowhere in the world. We’re trying to scale the mountain top with that. But I come back to it. If you can help yourself, help yourself,” Dr. Gonsalves stressed.