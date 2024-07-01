Early reports from St. Vincent suggest that the southern Caribbean island has sustained significant structural damage as a result of Hurricane Breyl’s damaging winds.

Beryl made landfall in the multi-island state at around 10 a.m., bringing with her 140 mph category four winds, light rainfall, and enormous battering waves.

According to the accounts, there was significant structural damage to churches, schools, and private residences.

Numerous homes have lost their roofs in neighbourhoods like Cane Garden, Sion Hill, Layou, Lowmans Leeward, Frenches, and Dorsetshire Hill, leaving their owners frantically pleading with their neighbours for assistance.

There have been reports of significant roof damage at two Kingstown schools: St. Joseph Convent Kingstown and Bishops College Kingstown Secondary.

As of right now, the newly built Kingstown Baptist Church is the only Kingstown church that has reported lost its roof.

The roof of the ageing institution Thompson Home, which is situated in Richmond Hill near to NBC Radio, suffered roof damage.

The Calder government school, which doubles as an emergency shelter, and the main building of Mesopotamia’s Emanuel High School lost large portions of their roofs. The Paget Farm government school on Bequia also suffered structural damage.

Regarding the new Kingstown Port Project, there have been no reports.

The multi-island state’s biggest tourist destination, the Grenadine Islands, was pummelling by strong winds and large waves. It will take some time to evaluate the damage in the Grenadines, but reports suggest that many private homes in Union Island, Canouan, and Bequia have significant structural damage.

Large crashing waves caused damage to the Liming hotel at Paget Farm, Bequia.

The east coast of mainland St. Vincent took the brunt of the ocean’s wrath, and many people who lived near the coast sought safety in government shelters.

More than 1100 individuals, according to NEMO, were staying in government shelters as of Monday morning.