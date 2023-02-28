African Airlines to enter the Guyana market

African airlines entering Guyana market

An African aircraft operator, Bestfly and an aviation service provider, Krimson Aviation are entering the Guyana market, to support local Guyana-based operation and aviation services provider, Xen Aviation.

See below full release from issued by the companies:

Angolan aircraft operator Bestfly and Addis Ababa-headquartered flight support, charter, and aviation consultancy Krimson Aviation have formed a new Joint Venture, BFK Aviation. The entity brings together two powerhouses of business aviation in Africa with the sole intent of supporting the evolution and growth of the industry in emerging markets around the globe.

Bestfly and Krimson Aviation, under the leadership of Nuno Pereira and Dawit Lemma, respectively, have been integral in establishing the foundations of the sector across the vast continent of Africa and now intend to share the accumulated knowledge and experience with stakeholders seeking to optimise its benefits in new and evolving markets.

Demonstrating the value of the proposition, the first partnership agreement has already been signed with Xen Aviation, the Georgetown, Guyana-based operator and aviation services provider. BFK Aviation will support the needs of Xen Aviation’s expanding flight and ground services for current and future operations.

Bestfly, already well versed in supporting the oil and gas industry in Angola, will provide aircraft operational know-how, while Krimson will provide all ground support and maintenance service intelligence. The signing follows the success of the Guyana Energy Expo, held in Georgetown in February and highlights the rapid growth of the oil and gas sector in Guyana, and the surrounding region,which is driving increased demand for rotary and fixed-wing operations.

Bestfly is Angola’s largest business aviation services provider operating a fleet of some thirty aircraft including turboprops, executive jets, regional airliners and helicopters flying within Angola, Africa and internationally; as well as a commercial operator flying scheduled routes to Cabo Verde. As one of the first African aviation companies to be granted IS-BAO status, Pereira and his team are familiar with the rigour and quality required to meet and exceed international standards and customer expectations.

Krimson Aviation has expanded significantly since launch and provides a range of ground handling, trip support and consultancy services for aviation customers in more than twenty African countries.

Bestfly is one of the founding members of the African Business Aviation Association, and Pereira, as a board member, was critical in securing its inauguration and subsequent successful development. Lemma has also been a significant force in the association’s development and is VP International and a board member.

Their collective experience of shaping the evolution of Africa’s business aviation development, mutual extensive global network, and understanding of what it takes to affect a positive change in the perception of business aviation, intra- and inter-continentally, positions them well to support commercial, sustainable transformation in evolving markets.

“Undoubtedly, we can enable and enhance credible operations in challenging and dynamic operating environments. We want to harness this very specific knowledge and understanding to support stakeholders in nations that want to maximise the sector’s benefits but are still at the early stages of development,” says Lemma.

Pereira adds, “At Bestfly, we have worked extremely hard to create aircraft operations that are internationally respected, and we are known for our professionalism, excellence and reliability as we have a real understanding of what it takes to service the changing demands of our international oil and gas, mining and agricultural customers.”

“Working with BFK Aviation will add value to our existing operations, support the development of new standard operating procedures, and we know will raise the bar wherever we work to implement best industry practice,” adds Ronaldo Alphonso, Managing Director, Xen Aviation. “We’re excited for what the future holds for us, BFK and the business aviation sector in our region.”

About Krimson:

Krimson launched in 2015 to provide aviation services with integrity and excellence. Based at Addis Ababa Bole International Airport, the team offers 24/7 support fulfilling a range of aviation services, including ground handling, flight support, refuelling, charter brokerage and aviation communications. Customers originate from around the world to take advantage of the local expertise in Ethiopia and across Africa.

Krimson offers full flight support, ground handling, charter brokerage and other aviation services within Ethiopia and East Africa to a range of aviation customers, including commercial airlines, business aviation operators, and trip planning companies.

Led by Dawit Lemma, a Swiss citizen of Ethiopian origins, the diverse team of aviation experts is committed to service excellence combined with care and discretion.

www.krimsonaviation.aero

About Bestfly:

Led by Nuno and Alcinda Pereira, Bestfly comprises a group of companies operating in the Angolan aviation market. Established in November 2009, customer service, high operational standards and a focus on safety are core elements positioning it as a market leader in Angola and beyond.

The Bestfly fleet comprises more than thirty aircraft, including Gulfstream, Bombardier, and Textron models, as well as Agusta Westland and Bell helicopters. Four ATR-72-600 airframes serve scheduled routes from Angola to Cape Verde.

The group services include ground handling, aircraft management and charter, and helicopter off-shore services for the oil and gas industries.

www.bestfly.aero