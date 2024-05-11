The Royal Saint Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force (RSVGPF) urges the public to exercise caution when engaging in communications and sharing personal or sensitive information online. We have identified a fictitious Facebook account under the name “Alicia Kydd,” claiming to be from Georgetown. This account has been used in attempts to extort money from individuals by threatening to release their private information. We strongly advise the public to be vigilant and report any interactions with this account to the police.

Key Recommendations:

Be Cautious with Sharing Information: Avoid sharing sexually explicit or otherwise sensitive material with individuals you meet online. Once shared digitally, control over this information can easily be lost.

Verify Identities: Exercise caution when accepting friend requests or engaging with strangers online. Verify the identity of individuals you interact with and be wary of providing personal information to someone you have not met in person.

Recognize Extortion Attempts: If someone threatens to share private information unless you pay them or meet their demands, recognize this as extortion. Do not comply with the demands.

Report Immediately: If you find yourself a victim of online blackmail or extortion, contact the police immediately. Quick reporting can aid in addressing the situation effectively and possibly identifying the perpetrator.

Secure Your Accounts: Use strong, unique passwords for different online accounts and enable two-factor authentication to enhance security.

Online blackmail and extortion are serious crimes. Victims are encouraged to report such incidents without fear as they have legal protections against exploitation and harassment.

The RSVGPF is committed to fighting Cybercrime and ensuring the safety and security of all citizens. If you or someone you know is being targeted, do not hesitate to contact Police Emergency at 999/911, the Criminal Investigations Department at 784-456-1810 or any Police Station.