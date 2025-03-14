Beyond Britain: Why Portugal, Too, Owes a Debt for Slavery

The transatlantic slave trade has left a lasting impact on human history. It’s a stain on human history. Millions of Africans had their homes taken from them. They endured lives filled with unfathomable agony. While we often discuss Britain’s role, another nation bears immense responsibility. That nation is Portugal. Should it not apologise too? The magnitude of Portuguese involvement demands acknowledgement. It warrants reparative action.

Portugal’s participation in this horrific trade is undeniable. It shaped global power dynamics. It created lasting inequalities. It is time to look beyond Britain. It is time to recognise Portugal’s crucial yet often overlooked role in the slave trade. This goes beyond just saying “sorry.” It means addressing the present-day impacts of this dark chapter.

Portugal’s extensive history with slavery necessitates a formal apology. Portugal wasn’t just a bit player in the slave trade. It was a pioneer. It was a major force from the very beginning. Portugal drove the market of slavery. It created enormous wealth from it.

Pioneering the Trade: Early Exploration and Enslavement

Portugal was among the first to explore the African coast. This began in the 15th century. Initially, exploration was for trade routes. However, it quickly morphed into the trade of human beings. Portuguese explorers captured Africans. The Portuguese then enslaved these people. Portugal and its expanding island colonies received them back. This marked the start of a system of exploitation. It would soon expand across the Atlantic.

Brazil became the heart of Portuguese slavery. The colony’s sugar and gold industries boomed. This boom was entirely dependent on enslaved labour. Forcible transportation brought millions of Africans to Brazil. These people worked in brutal conditions. Brazil became one of the largest importers of enslaved Africans in the world. Estimates place this number at over 4.9 million. The profits from sugar and gold enriched Portugal. However, this came at an immense human cost.

Portugal’s reach extended beyond the Atlantic. They also enslaved people in their Indian Ocean colonies. This included places like Goa and parts of East Africa. Though maybe smaller in scale, slavery in the Indian Ocean contributed to the overall suffering caused by Portuguese expansion. It shows that the nation had a broad ambition for slavery.

Portuguese slavery wasn’t just about forced labour. It was about dehumanisation. Enslaved Africans faced unspeakable brutality. The “Middle Passage” was a nightmare. It was the transatlantic journey from Africa to the Americas. Portuguese ships were packed. They were overcrowded. They were disease-ridden. The enslaved people wore chains. They were starved. Violence befell them. Many died during the voyage. The Portuguese profited from everybody. The conditions were deliberately cruel.

Life in Brazil was just as horrific. Sugar plantations and gold mines were sites of extreme exploitation. Enslaved people worked long hours. They faced constant abuse. They received little food or rest. They often perished from exhaustion, disease, or violence. The Portuguese masters treated them as disposable commodities. They cared nothing for their well-being.

The Portuguese tried to erase African cultures. They suppressed languages, religions, and traditions. However, enslaved Africans resisted. They maintained their cultural identities in secret. They also revolted. They sabotaged equipment. They ran away. Quilombos, or runaway slave communities, were formed. These were important resistance centres. They represented a rejection of Portuguese enslavement.

Comparing and Contrasting British and Portuguese Involvement

Both Britain and Portugal played significant roles in the slave trade. Comparing their involvement reveals some alarming similarities. It also highlights key differences.

Portugal was involved in the slave trade for a longer period than Britain. They started earlier. They also ended later. Portugal transported over 5.8 million enslaved Africans. Britain transported around 3.2 million. Both nations profited immensely. However, Portugal’s early dominance gave them a head start.

Both countries got rich from slavery. Portuguese wealth came from Brazilian sugar, gold, and diamonds. British wealth came from Caribbean sugar, cotton, and tobacco. Slaves produced these goods. This ignited the economies of both empires. They used the profits to construct cities. They financed wars. They enriched merchants and landowners.

The abolitionist movement in Britain gained momentum in the late 18th century. This led to the abolition of the slave trade in 1807. The abolition of slavery followed in 1833. In Portugal, the abolitionist movement was weaker. The country was more resistant to change. Portugal abolished the slave trade in 1836. It fully abolished slavery in 1869, much later than Britain. This delayed abolition prolonged the suffering of enslaved Africans.

The Case for a Portuguese Apology and Reparations

A Portuguese apology is vital. This could acknowledge the nation’s historical responsibility for slavery. It could also address the ongoing effects of this injustice.

An apology is more than just words. It is a recognition of wrongdoing. It is an acceptance of responsibility. Portugal must acknowledge the immense suffering caused by its role in the slave trade. This includes recognising the dehumanisation of enslaved Africans. It also means recognising the lasting harm this system causes.

The legacy of slavery continues to affect Portugal and Brazil. Systemic racism and inequality persist. Black communities face discrimination in education. They face discrimination in employment. They face discrimination in the justice system. Addressing these issues requires understanding the historical roots of inequality.

Reparations can take many forms. Direct monetary compensation may be complex. However, investments in education, cultural preservation, and Black communities are possible. These programs could help to address the lasting effects of slavery. It could empower marginalised communities. They could promote equality and justice.

Some argue that slavery happened too long ago. Therefore, we shouldn’t discuss slavery today. However, we continue to feel the effects of slavery. Generational trauma, economic inequality, and systemic racism persist. Addressing the past is essential. It is the only way to create a more just future.

Portugal’s extensive involvement in the transatlantic slave trade demands attention. It necessitates accountability. A formal apology and reparative actions are essential steps. We need to address the lasting consequences of this horrific trade. Portugal must acknowledge its past. It should commit to addressing the enduring legacy of slavery.

This is not just a matter of historical justice. This is a matter of building a more equitable world. Let us urge Portugal to take action.