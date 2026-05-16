Beyond the boom: The ECCU’s decade of decision

Introduction

In April 2020, I published a commentary tracing the Eastern Caribbean Currency Union’s economic transformation across three decades — from the agricultural foundations of bananas, sugar, and nutmeg, through the post-Lomé collapse of preferential trade, into the tourism-led expansion that now defines the region. The argument then was twofold: tourism would remain the ECCU’s dominant cash cow, but the pandemic had exposed an unsustainable level of concentration risk that demanded diversification.

Six years on, the data is in. Tourism has recovered and in most ECCU member states surpassed pre-pandemic peaks. The diversification mandate, however, has had an uneven outcome — partially achieved in agriculture, transformed beyond recognition in Citizenship by Investment, and largely untouched in healthcare. Compounding this is a harder external environment: a global energy crisis triggered by the closure of the Strait of Hormuz, a Caribbean Development Bank Strategic Plan that explicitly calls this the region’s “decade of decision,” and a hemispheric energy realignment driven by the rise of Guyana Oil Boom. This commentary revisits the 2020 thesis, identifies new opportunities that should be at the center of ECCU strategy, and offers a refreshed set of recommendations.

The Tourism Thesis: Vindicated, but with New Concentration Risk

The 2020 commentary argued that tourism would remain the region’s predominant economic driver. The ECCB’s 2024-2025 Annual Report confirms that view. Visitor arrivals in most ECCU member states have surpassed pre-pandemic levels, construction activity has expanded fixed investment, and the average ECCU debt-to-GDP ratio fell from 77 percent to 76 percent — the first sustained directional improvement since 2008.

The recovery is impressive but dangerous if read uncritically. Pre-pandemic, tourism accounted for an estimated 30 to 40 percent of GDP across the ECCU and well over half of foreign exchange earnings in several member states. Recovery has restored — and in some cases deepened — that concentration. The vulnerability the pandemic exposed has not been retired; it has been re-armed.

The ECCB itself has acknowledged the challenge. Its Strategic Plan introduced the “Big Push” — the goal of doubling the size of the ECCU economy over the next decade. A doubling target is not achievable by tourism intensification alone. It requires the diversification this region has discussed for thirty years to finally move from communique to implementation.

Citizenship by Investment: From Side Industry to Existential Question

Of all the changes since 2020, none has moved faster or carries higher stakes than the transformation of Citizenship by Investment. The 2020 commentary noted that CBI had already been targeted by external forces, such as the United States government. In 2026, the question is no longer whether CBI faces pressure, but whether the programmes will exist in their current form by the end of the decade.

Three developments define the new environment. In July 2023, the United Kingdom revoked visa-free access for Dominican passport holders, citing CBI due diligence concerns. In April 2025, the European Court of Justice ruled that Malta’s investor citizenship programme breached EU law, establishing a precedent that member states cannot operate transactional citizenship schemes. The European Commission’s December 2025 Visa Suspension Mechanism report hardened the position further, finding that the operation of CBI programmes “in itself” constitutes grounds for suspending Schengen visa-free access.

The regional response is the most significant institutional development in the programme’s forty-year history. A 92-article draft agreement signed on 1 July 2025 established the Eastern Caribbean Citizenship by Investment Regulatory Authority (ECCIRA), headquartered in Grenada, with operations commencing in early 2026. ECCIRA introduces a US$200,000 harmonized investment floor, mandatory biometric due diligence, applicant interviews, annual application caps, a 30-day residency requirement, and five-year initial passport validity contingent on compliance.

The fiscal implications are substantial. St. Kitts and Nevis reportedly saw a 60 percent decline in CBI revenue in 2024 alone, contributing to a budget deficit estimated at approximately 11 percent of GDP. Member states that historically relied on CBI inflows for capital expenditure now face a structurally lower revenue ceiling. The strategic question facing every CBI member state is not how to defend the existing revenue base, but where to redirect the capital it has historically generated. This is where the medical tourism opportunity becomes central.

The Medical Tourism Opportunity: The ECCU’s Most Underexploited Industry

Global medical tourism is one of the fastest-growing services industries in the world. The market was valued at approximately US$76 billion in 2025 and is projected to reach US$174 billion by 2035 at a compound annual growth rate of 8.4 percent. Within the Caribbean, Barbados continues to demonstrate its ability to be bold and lead as it has built a credible position — its healthcare and medical tourism sector was valued at US$538 million in 2024 and is projected to approach US$950 million by 2034. The Cayman Islands’ Health City Cayman Islands has demonstrated that a single tertiary facility, properly capitalized and accredited, can transform a small island’s healthcare economic profile.

The ECCU’s participation in this market is, by comparison, negligible — not for reasons of geography, climate, or proximity to source markets, all of which favor our region, but as a function of capital allocation, and re-allocation. The ECCU has not made the investment necessary to bring its tertiary medical facilities to internationally accredited standards, and as a result has ceded a multi-hundred-million-dollar regional opportunity to Barbados, Cayman, the Dominican Republic, and Latin American hubs; we are clearly lagging on an opportunity roadmap.

The strategic logic is compelling. The same CBI revenue streams that face structural compression can be redirected, deliberately and at scale, into a sector that delivers three returns simultaneously: a new export industry generating foreign exchange, a tangible upgrade in domestic healthcare quality for ECCU citizens, and a credibility signal to regional and international partners that CBI capital is being deployed for genuine development.

The proposition is straightforward. Member governments should formally earmark a minimum 25 percent of net CBI inflows for a dedicated Regional Medical Excellence Fund (RMEF). This Fund’s mandate would be used to capitalize the construction or upgrade of one tertiary specialty center per ECCU member state to internationally accredited standards (JCI, Accreditation Canada International, or equivalent), with explicit specialty focus areas distributed across the union to avoid duplication. Cardiology, Orthopaedics, Oncology, Fertility, Dialysis and Renal Care, and Rehabilitation Medicine are all areas in which the ECCU can credibly compete on the cost-quality-climate triad that drives medical tourism patient choice.

A single mid-sized international-standard specialty center attracting 700 to 1,000 international patients annually can generate US$17 to US$25 million in gross revenue. Aggregated across the seven ECCU member states, with proper specialization, the regional capacity exists to capture US$150 to US$250 million annually within a decade — a number that compares favorably with declining CBI net revenues and is durable in a way that CBI revenue is not. Every year of deferral is a year in which market share becomes progressively harder to displace.

The 2026 Energy Crisis and the New Caribbean Energy Map

The 2020 commentary was written against the backdrop of the largest demand shock in modern economic history. This commentary is being written against the backdrop of the largest supply shock. The closure of the Strait of Hormuz following the outbreak of hostilities on February 28, 2026 has produced what the International Energy Agency has characterized as the greatest threat to global energy security in history. Ship transits fell from approximately 130 per day in February to just 6 in March. Brent crude prices, which averaged US$67.74 in 2025, rose by approximately 65 percent at the peak of the disruption and remain in triple digits even after the April ceasefire.

For the ECCU, which imports essentially all of its energy as refined petroleum products, the implications are immediate. Energy costs feed directly into electricity prices, transportation, food prices through fertilizer costs (over 30 percent of global urea trade passes through the Strait of Hormuz), and tourism operating margins. The EC dollar’s peg to the US dollar protects against currency-driven import inflation; it does not insulate the region from the underlying price effect, which is already visible in early 2026 data.

The crisis has also accelerated a hemispheric energy realignment underway since Guyana’s first oil production in 2019. By February 2026, Guyana was producing approximately 926,550 barrels per day from the Stabroek Block, having overtaken Venezuela to become South America’s second-largest oil producer. Production is forecast to reach 1.7 million barrels per day by 2030. The Guyanese economy grew by 19.3% in real terms in 2025 and is forecast to grow by a further 16.2% in 2026.

More importantly for the ECCU, Guyana is moving from being an oil producer to being a potential regional energy supplier. The Liza gas-to-energy project, on track for completion by the end-2026, will deliver natural gas to a 300-megawatt power plant, displacing fuel oil in domestic generation. ExxonMobil’s proposed Longtail development could ultimately produce up to 1.5 billion cubic feet of natural gas per day through a dedicated LNG facility. Many Caribbean countries currently spend up to 15 percent of GDP on fuel imports for power generation, and Trinidad and Tobago — the region’s traditional LNG supplier — has seen LNG export volumes decline by approximately 40% since the pandemic. A regional energy partnership built around Guyanese supply is no longer hypothetical. ECCU member states that position themselves as anchor offtake partners during the 2026 to 2028 window will secure materially better long-term energy economics than those that wait.

Food Security: Progress, Missed Deadline, and the Path to 2030

In 2020, I argued that ECCU governments needed to allocate meaningful budget shares to commercial agriculture and fisheries, lower the prohibitive 12% interest rates faced by farmers, and pursue a genuine internal market for agricultural goods. The regional answer arrived as CARICOM’s 25 by 2025 initiative, which aimed to cut the region’s roughly US$6 billion food import bill by 25 percent by year-end 2025. The target was not met. At the 48th CARICOM Heads of Government Meeting in February 2025, the initiative was formally extended to 2030 and rebranded “25 by 2025+5.”

The extension reflects both real headwinds — Hurricane Beryl in July 2024, global price spikes, and the 2026 Hormuz disruption compounding fertilizer costs — and genuine progress. Regional production achievement rates rose from 57% in 2022 to 70% in 2023 to 82% in 2024, delivering a 23.1% increase in regional food production. CARICOM has set a new target of 4.3 million tons of regional food production by 2030.

Achieving meaningful food security in the ECCU specifically — as distinct from the broader CARICOM aggregate, which is dominated by Guyana’s massive agricultural capacity — requires a more concentrated strategic approach. The four interventions below, taken together, would materially improve the ECCU’s food security profile by 2030:

Establish a regional Agricultural Credit Guarantee Facility, capitalized through the ECCB, the CDB, and member governments, to bring effective borrowing costs for qualified commercial farmers down from the prevailing 10% to 12% range to a globally competitive 4% to 6%. The cost differential, not capability, is the binding constraint on ECCU agricultural competitiveness. Mandate that a minimum 35% of food consumed in ECCU hotels, hospitals, schools, and government facilities be sourced from regional production by 2030. Demand-side guarantees of this nature anchor agricultural development in every major emerging market success story. They cost the public purse nothing and create the offtake certainty that mobilizes private investment. Treat the ECCU exclusive economic zone — over 600,000 square kilometers of ocean — as the strategic resource it is. Commercial fisheries, aquaculture, sustainable mariculture, and sargassum or what some of us refer to as seaweed valorization are revenue-generating activities currently treated as cost centers or environmental nuisances in most national budgets. Lift internal ECCU and CARICOM barriers to intra-regional agricultural trade. The free movement of labor without free movement of agricultural goods, identified as an anomaly in 2020, persists in 2026. Closing this gap remains the single most consequential reform available at zero fiscal cost.

The CDB Strategic Plan 2026-2035: A Framework for Alignment

In February 2026, the Caribbean Development Bank’s Board approved the institution’s Strategic Plan for 2026-2035 under the theme “Innovate. Transform. Thrive.” CDB President Daniel M. Best, addressing the Bank’s Annual News Conference on March 3, 2026, described this as the Caribbean’s “decade of decision” and set out the financing requirement: the region will need an estimated US$65.2 billion between 2024 and 2033 simply to prevent economic stagnation. Achieving meaningful climate adaptation, strengthening infrastructure, and building fiscal buffers could double that requirement.

The Strategic Plan is built on three interconnected pillars — Social Resilience, Economic Resilience, and Environmental Resilience — anchored in a primary commitment to poverty reduction. The themes that have animated this commentary throughout — diversification, food security, healthcare modernization, energy transition, climate adaptation — sit squarely within this architecture.

Exhibit 5: CDB Strategic Plan 2026-2035 and ECCU Alignment Opportunities

CDB Pillar Strategic Focus Direct ECCU Alignment Opportunities Social Resilience Reliable access to essential services; poverty reduction; inclusive social protection; strengthened education and healthcare systems Medical tourism infrastructure; tertiary healthcare upgrades; clinical training; targeted poverty interventions Economic Resilience Diversifying and modernizing Caribbean economies through climate-resilient infrastructure, stronger fiscal systems, digital connectivity, food security, and private sector-led green innovation Diversification away from tourism/CBI concentration; ECCB “Big Push” alignment; food security; regional energy infrastructure with Guyana Environmental Resilience Climate adaptation, mitigation, and nature-positive development — described by CDB President as “existential” for the Caribbean Hurricane-resilient infrastructure; renewable energy transition; coastal protection; sargassum valorization; blue economy development

Source: Caribbean Development Bank Strategic Plan 2026-2035; CDB Annual News Conference (March 2026).

The opportunity is not theoretical. CDB has reaffirmed its AA+ credit rating with Fitch, raised CHF 100 million on the Swiss market, executed a US$450 million Exposure Exchange Agreement, and announced a forthcoming Euro Medium-Term Note Programme of up to US$1 billion over three years. The institution has more lending capacity than at any point in its history. ECCU governments and the ECCB should treat the period from mid-2026 through 2027 as a focused alignment exercise: national development plans, ECCB’s “Big Push,” the OECS Development Strategy, and member state budget cycles should be explicitly mapped against the three CDB pillars. Member states that arrive at the financing conversation with credible, pillar-aligned project pipelines will capture a disproportionate share of that capital.

Refreshed Recommendations for the Decade of Decision

Six years of additional evidence, combined with the new opportunities and pressures identified above, suggest the recommendation set must be substantially broadened. Eight priorities are offered for member governments, the ECCB, the CDB, and the regional private sector:

Translate the ECCB’s “Big Push” doubling target into measurable, member-state-level diversification milestones. Each member state should publish, alongside its annual budget, a Diversification Index showing the share of GDP, employment, and revenue derived from tourism, CBI, agriculture, fisheries, financial services, medical tourism, and the digital economy — with explicit five-year shift targets. Establish a Regional Medical Excellence Fund (RMEF) capitalized through earmarking a minimum 25% of net CBI inflows, with the objective of bringing one tertiary specialty center per ECCU member state to internationally accredited standards within seven years. Manage the CBI transition as a fiscal cliff, not a cyclical fluctuation. Member states with CBI dependencies above 10% of government revenue should publish formal CBI Transition Plans showing how the projected revenue compression will be absorbed without further debt accumulation. Negotiate a regional energy partnership with Guyana during the 2026-2028 window, leveraging the Liza gas-to-energy project and the projected Longtail LNG capacity to displace ECCU dependence on imported fuel oil. The Hormuz crisis has converted this from a strategic preference into a fiscal necessity. Close the agricultural finance gap with a regional Agricultural Credit Guarantee Facility, structured through the ECCB and the CDB, to bring effective farmer borrowing costs down to globally competitive levels. Use the regional regulatory architecture being built for CBI as a template. ECCIRA is the most ambitious supranational regulatory structure the ECCU has built since the central bank itself. The same model could be extended to digital assets, agricultural standards, healthcare accreditation, and financial services supervision. Align every major national investment plan with the three CDB pillars of Social, Economic, and Environmental Resilience. Member states that present pillar-aligned project pipelines in 2026 and 2027 will capture a disproportionate share of the Bank’s expanded lending capacity. Operationalize the Bridgetown Initiative at the regional level through a coordinated ECCU implementation framework. The Bridgetown Initiative, launched by Barbados Prime Minister Mia Mottley in 2022 and now in its 3.0 iteration, is the most coherent global reform agenda available to climate-vulnerable small island developing states. Its core asks — debt pause clauses triggered by climate disasters, expanded multilateral development bank lending capacity, reallocation of unused IMF Special Drawing Rights, and new international levies on shipping, aviation, and fossil fuels to fund climate adaptation — directly address the ECCU’s structural vulnerabilities. The ECCU should not be a passive beneficiary of whatever Bridgetown produces at the global level. Member governments, acting through the ECCB and in coordination with the CDB, should establish a standing ECCU-Bridgetown Coordination Office tasked with three deliverables: (i) ensuring that every new ECCU sovereign borrowing instrument from 2026 onward incorporates climate-disaster pause clauses consistent with Bridgetown principles; (ii) producing a unified ECCU position at COP, the IMF Spring and Annual Meetings, and the UN Financing for Development Conference so that the union speaks with one voice rather than seven; and (iii) building a regional project pipeline that is investment-ready for the new climate finance instruments Bridgetown is designed to unlock. This recommendation is not a substitute for the seven that precede it. It is the connective tissue that ties them to the international financial architecture that will determine whether the capital required to execute them actually arrives.

Conclusion

In 2020, I argued that tourism would remain the ECCU’s economic backbone but that the pandemic had revealed an unacceptable level of concentration risk. Six years later, the backbone has held. The concentration risk has not been addressed; it has been deepened by recovery and is now compounded by an existential challenge to the second-largest revenue stream most member states possess, a global energy crisis whose duration cannot be predicted, and an entirely new opportunity — medical tourism — that the region has yet to take seriously.

The ECCU has more institutional firepower in 2026 than at any point in three decades. The ECCB’s “Big Push,” ECCIRA, the OECS Economic Union, the extended CARICOM food security framework, the CDB’s US$65 billion regional financing horizon, Guyana’s emergence as a regional energy supplier, and the Bridgetown Initiative’s transformation of the global climate finance architecture are operational platforms, not aspirations on paper. Whether they translate into the diversified, resilient ECCU economy that this region has discussed since the banana collapse depends, as it always has, on the willingness of member governments to act in concert rather than in parallel.

CDB President Daniel Best has called this the Caribbean’s “decade of decision.” Member states that move decisively in 2026 and 2027 will reach 2035 with materially better fiscal positions, lower external vulnerabilities, healthier populations, more diversified economies, and a far stronger negotiating posture in the international system. Member states that defer will discover, as the banana farmers of the 1990s discovered, that external actors do not wait for the region’s preferred timetable.

The 2020 commentary closed with the observation that diversification is the difference between proactive economic strategy and reactive trial-and-error. That observation has aged well. It is now offered, with six additional years of evidence and the urgency of a genuinely transformative regional moment, as a working brief for the ECCU’s decade of decision.

About the Author

Fletcher St. Jean, MBA, is a financial services executive with over two decades of experience across global investment banking and Caribbean commercial banking. He served as Managing Director of 1st National Bank St. Lucia and as President of the Bankers Association of St. Lucia and previously held management roles at Citigroup. He is Co-Founder of EZirates and a current participant in the Wharton Executive Leadership Program. His 2020 commentary on the ECCU’s transition from agriculture to tourism was published across the regional press. He welcomes correspondence from policymakers, financial institutions, and private sector partners on the themes raised in this paper.