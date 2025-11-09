Beyond the ‘X’: Why SVG must vote beyond habit

Who Deserves Your Vote?

The familiar rhythm of election season has returned to the shores of St Vincent and the Grenadines. Campaign vehicles are winding through our villages, loudspeakers are echoing off hillsides, rallies are pulsing with music and fervour, and social media are ablaze with partisan fluff. Yet, beneath this spectacle lies a question that every Vincentian of voting age must answer in quiet contemplation: who deserves your vote?

The weight of an ‘X’

‘X’ – a simple mark on a ballot paper, but one which carries enormous power. It can lift a nation toward prosperity or condemn it to stagnation. It can reward integrity or enable corruption. It can open doors for our children or slam them shut. Too many of us treat this sacred responsibility as an inheritance; something passed down through the generations, never examined, never questioned: “my grandfather voted red, so I vote red”, “my village is yellow, so I am yellow”. But the St Vincent and the Grenadines of 2025 is not the SVG of our grandparents’ time. The global economy has shifted; climate change threatens our very survival; and our people – educated and ambitious – are demanding more from our leaders. In this light, we can no longer vote by habit; too much is at stake.

Seeing past party lines

Party loyalty has its place in democracy, but blind loyalty is a threat to democracy. Every party – red, yellow, green, or otherwise – will tell you they care about the people. Every candidate will shake your hand and promise better days. But promises are just that – unilateral statements of intent. What matters is the track record, the character, and the concrete plans behind the rhetoric.

I have watched, as I am sure many readers also have, as family members refuse to speak to one another over political differences. I have seen friendships destroyed because someone dared to question a party’s performance. I have witnessed intelligent Vincentians defend the indefensible simply because “that is my party.” This tribalism is poisoning our nation. It allows mediocrity to thrive because we judge politicians not by their performance but by their colours.

It is high time we asked harder questions. When a representative has done nothing for your constituency in five years, why would you reward them with another term simply because of party loyalty? When elected officials’ family members and party loyalists suddenly become prosperous while public services collapse, why should you turn the other cheek because “that’s your side”? Our loyalty should be to St Vincent and the Grenadines, not to a party. Our allegiance should be to good governance, not to political machinery that treats people as votes to be harvested rather than citizens to be served.

The innovation imperative

The economy of St Vincent and the Grenadines, like many other small island developing states’, has struggled to adapt to a quickly changing world. Tourism remains our lifeline, but it is fragile, vulnerable to hurricanes, pandemics, and the whims of international markets. Agriculture, once our backbone, employs fewer people each year as young Vincentians reject the gruelling work their parents knew. The banana industry that sustained generations is a shadow of its former self. Traditional approaches will not solve our economic problems. We cannot rely on the same economic policies that have delivered decades of modest growth while regional neighbours surge ahead. We cannot keep doing what we have always done and expect different results.

St Vincent and the Grenadines needs leaders who can think beyond the conventional. Leaders who ask: How can we leverage the technology sector? How can we position ourselves as a hub for renewable energy innovation in the Caribbean? How can we support our farmers with modern techniques and new markets? How can we create dignified, well-paying jobs that make our young people want to stay? How can we leverage a well-regulated Citizenship-by Investment scheme to advance the interests of Vincentians?

An innovative mindset means being willing to learn from other small island developing states that have succeeded. It means partnering with the diaspora to bring expertise and investment home. It means cutting through bureaucracy that stifles entrepreneurship. It means investing in education that prepares students for the jobs of tomorrow, not yesterday.

When candidates speak to you in these coming weeks, be sure to ask them: what exactly will you do differently? How will you fund it? Who have you consulted about it? What is your timeline? If they offer only vague platitudes about “creating opportunities” or “building the nation”, they are not ready to lead in these challenging times.

Integrity

In a practical sense, integrity is when jobs are awarded based on competence, not political connections. Integrity is when elected officials admit mistakes rather than attacking critics. Integrity is when public funds are accounted for transparently, down to the last cent.

We have become dangerously comfortable with corruption’s softer forms. We have become too content with shrugging off nepotism on account that “everyone does it”, and for too long we have excused favouritism as “looking out for our own.” We have accepted cronyism as the price of politics.

But every instance of favouritism is a betrayal of merit. Every act of cronyism steals opportunity from someone more qualified. Every corrupt practice diverts money that could have fixed a road, equipped a school, or paid a nurse, police officer, or teacher properly. The cumulative effect of these seemingly small betrayals is a society where connections matter more than competence, where who you know trumps what you know, where cynicism replaces hope.

“When our party is in power, we are able to eat a food”, I have often heard. This is the logic of scraps from the master’s table. This is not citizenship; it is servitude. We should demand leaders who work for all Vincentians, not just their supporters. We should insist on governments that distribute resources fairly, hire the best qualified, and answer honestly when questioned.

When you consider candidates, examine their record. Have they enriched themselves in office? Do their family members hold multiple government contracts? Do they retaliate against constituents who criticize them? Do they surround themselves with yes-men or welcome diverse voices? Have they demonstrated that public service is about serving the public, not themselves?

The vulnerable among us

A nation’s true character is revealed in how it treats those who are most vulnerable. Economic policies that prioritize GDP growth while ignoring inequality are morally bankrupt. Development that leaves the vulnerable behind is not development at all; it is exploitation with better statistics.

When you listen to candidates, ask them specifically about the poor, the elderly, and persons with disabilities. What is their plan for strengthening social safety nets? How will they improve access to healthcare? What protections will they offer to workers in the informal economy? How will they ensure that economic growth actually reaches into every home, every village, every family, irrespective of political affiliation? Candidates who genuinely care about the vulnerable don’t just talk about them during the campaign season. They demonstrate consistent concern, year-round action, and policies that prove compassion is not a slogan but a commitment.

Service, not performance

True leadership is consistent, humble and responsive. It is the representative who holds regular town halls and actually listens. It is the minister who responds to letters and meets with concerned stakeholders. It is the senator who does not disappear between elections. It is the leader who says, “I don’t know, but I will find out”, rather than bluffing with platitudes. It is the politician who is dignified enough to not lambaste a fellow Vincentian whom they have helped, but who has not offered their vote in return.

Too much of our politics is performance-based: choreographed rallies, rehearsed soundbites, and carefully staged photo ops. But governance is not entertainment. It is the hard, often boring work of reading legislation, consulting experts, building coalitions, finding compromises, and solving problems. In these coming weeks, look past the show. Ask difficult questions: who has been serving all along? Who treats constituents with respect regardless of how they vote? Who has a reputation for getting things done rather than merely taking credit when things are done? Who admits when they are wrong and learns from mistakes?

The choice

St Vincent and the Grenadines stands at a crossroads. We can continue down familiar paths, voting as our families always have, rewarding mediocrity with loyalty, accepting cronyism as inevitable, watching our young people leave in droves, and wondering why nothing changes. Or we can choose to break the chains of tradition and vote with our eyes wide open. We can demand innovation, insist on integrity, prioritize our children’s future, protect the vulnerable, and reward genuine service. This election is not about red versus yellow, ULP versus NDP, or any other binary. It is about competence versus incompetence. Vision versus stagnation. Service versus self-interest. The future versus the past.

Your vote is your voice. Make it count.

Dr Jason Haynes is a Barrister and Solicitor and Associate Professor of Law, University of Birmingham, UK.