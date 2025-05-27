Biden officials knew of deadly COVID vax health risks, did not warn public: report

A new report from the Senate Homeland Security Committee accuses federal health agencies of failing to adequately warn the public about potential side effects of the COVID-19 mRNA vaccines, particularly the risk of myocarditis in young men. The report suggests that the Biden administration downplayed these risks to avoid increasing vaccine hesitancy.

Dr. Jordan Vaughn, President of the Microvascular Research Foundation, testified on Capitol Hill Wednesday, during the Permanent Subcommittee on Investigations’ first hearing about the negative side effects of the COVID-19 vaccine, criticizing the decision by public health officials in 2021 not to issue a Health Alert Network message when increased risks from the COVID-19 vaccine became apparent.

“Literally the job of the FDA. The job of CDC is to actually regulate our products and inform practitioners and people about the dangers that they might see as soon as they see them,” said Vaughn. He added, “That health alert notice would’ve told physicians to be on the lookout for this because this is happening.”

The witnesses at Wednesday’s hearing included Jordan Vaughn, M.D., Founder and President of The Microvascular Research Foundation; Peter McCullough, M.D., President of the McCullough Foundation; James Thorp, M.D., an Obstetrician and Gynecologist Maternal Fetal Medicine Specialist; Joel Wallskog, M.D., Co-Chairman of React 19; Aaron Siri, Managing Partner at Siri & Glimstad, L.L.P.; and the Honorable Josh Green, M.D., Governor of Hawaii.

Full Measure host Sharyl Attkisson was joined by a panel of experts, including Dr. Vaughn, back in 2023, where they discussed emerging research and treatments related to COVID-19 and COVID-19 vaccines.

The Permanent Subcommittee on Investigations issued a subpoena to the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) for records related to COVID-19 vaccine safety data and pandemic communications back in January.

The subpoena was issued by U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson, chairman of the committee, marked the culmination of a prolonged effort to obtain unredacted records and data regarding the COVID-19 pandemic and the safety and efficacy of vaccines.

For years, Johnson said he’s faced resistance from the Biden administration, with many of his more than 70 oversight letters either ignored or inadequately addressed. Under a new administration and HHS secretary, the department has begun producing records in response to the subpoena, which Johnson argues should have been provided to Congress and the public without redactions years ago.