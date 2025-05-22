Bipartisan Bill to Strengthen U.S.-Caribbean Relations

Today saw the an introduction of the Strengthening U.S.-Caribbean Partnership Act. This bipartisan bill would improve the relationship between the United States and the Caribbean by designating the Caribbean Community (CARICOM) as an international organization with diplomatic privileges and immunities consistent with the International Organization Immunities Act.

The International Organization Immunities Act, enacted in 1945, governs how the United States extends the rights and treaties generally accorded to embassies of countries that have diplomatic relations with the United States to international organizations like CARICOM.

“Today’s introduction of this bill demonstrates the bipartisan commitment to a strong U.S.-Caribbean relationship,” said Congressman Joaquin Castro. “This is an important step forward to engage more deeply with the Caribbean and offer our support through CARICOM. We share common interests — by strengthening U.S. ties in the Caribbean, we strengthen our nation’s security, economic well-being, and prosperity.”

“I am proud to support this bipartisan legislation extending full diplomatic privileges and immunities to the Caribbean Community (CARICOM),” said Congresswoman María Elvira Salazar. “As the Representative for Miami, the gateway to the Caribbean and home to one of the nation’s largest Caribbean American communities, I witness daily how our island partners’ success powers Miami’s commerce and tourism enriches our culture. Strengthening these bonds is not only good diplomacy; it is sound economic and national security policy. When the Caribbean thrives, the United States prospers!”

“The countless contributions of the Caribbean-American community can be felt and seen in communities across South Florida,” said Congresswoman Sheila Cherfilus-McCormick. “By strengthening our diplomatic engagement with CARICOM, we’re laying the necessary foundation for enhanced economic, security, and cultural ties that will yield long-term, strategic benefits.”

“The presence of Caribbean-American communities in the Hudson Valley is felt in everything from the food we enjoy to the churches, schools, and small businesses that keep our neighborhoods thriving,” said Congressman Mike Lawler. “By extending privileges and immunities to our partner countries in CARICOM, we can strengthen U.S. ties in the region. I’m eager to support legislation that promotes a foreign policy that reflects the lived experiences of the people I represent.”