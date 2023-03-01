Bird flu risk is low in Grenada – Chief Medical Officer

Grenada’s Health Ministry has told islanders not to worry too much about getting Bird Flu (H5N1).

In a statement, the Ministry of Health said that Dr. Shawn Charles, the Chief Medical Officer (CMO), and the health surveillance officers are keeping up with the growing number of reports of Avian H5N1 around the world.

The ministry said that Charles assured them that the risk to Grenada is very low, since the increase in reported cases of H5N1 was mostly in animals and current global data show that.

The ministry said, “He confirmed that his office has been proactive and has talked with the Chief Veterinary Officer in the Ministry of Agriculture about the need to be more aware of the deaths of wild birds and poultry that can’t be explained.”

“The CMO said that a way for testing to be done at the Caribbean Public Health Agency (CARPHA) or the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in the United States is being looked into if a case is suspected.”

Bird flu, also called avian flu, is a virus that mostly spreads among birds. In very rare cases, it can hurt people.

The ministry is telling people who raise chickens or keep birds as pets to be aware of what’s going on. It said that people should stay away from sick or dead birds and poultry and keep practicing good hygiene, like washing their hands often and sanitizing.