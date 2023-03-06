Southwest: Bird strike forces Airline to make emergency landing in Cuba

A Southwest flight destined for the United States was forced to make an emergency landing when birds attacked the aircraft’s engine, according to the airline.

Southwest stated in a statement that the jet, which was travelling from Havana to Fort Lauderdale, Florida, was filled with smoke following the incident shortly after takeoff on Sunday morning.

Nobody was hurt during the event.

Southwest stated that the pilots “returned safely to Havana, where customers evacuated via slides.”

Social media videos of Southwest Airlines Flight 3923 show passengers terrified and children sobbing as smoke fills the cabin and the pilots make an emergency landing.

Marc Antonio, a passenger on the airplane, told NBC’s Early TODAY that “no one could breathe.” It burned so intensely in the lungs.

“They were simply yelling. Children were wailing “he added.

Southwest Airlines confirmed in a statement that the Boeing 737 was carrying 147 passengers and six crew members.

After exiting the aircraft, passengers were in “excellent condition,” the Cuban Aviation Company SA (CACSA) said Radio Rebelde, adding that the incident was being examined.

The passengers were transferred to an airport terminal where they were anticipated to be rebooked on a flight to Florida.

The airline stated, “We regret to our customers for the inconvenience and have contacted out to address their issues and provide assistance.”

Source : BBC