The St. Vincent and the Grenadines Christian Council held its Annual General meeting on Thursday 26th September 2024 at the Anglican Pastoral Centre, New Montrose.

Apart from looking at the Executive and Financial reports, the Executive Committee to manage the affairs for the next two years was elected..

It comprises:

President – Bishop Gerard County

Vice President – Rev’d Philbert Delaney

Secretary/Treasurer – Pearlina Baptiste

The Rt Rev’d C. Leopold Friday is the outgoing President.