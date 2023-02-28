Bishop’s College Kingstown gets ready to celebrate its 60th anniversary

Bishop’s College Kingstown is gearing up to celebrate its 60th anniversary in January 2024.

On January 20, 1964, the Anglican Government Supported Secondary School opened its doors to provide secondary education to both Anglicans and non-Anglicans. The first Principal was Rev’d Fr Overton Gilkes.

The Right Rev’d C. Leopold Friday, Bishop of the Windward Islands and Chair of the institution’s Board of Governors, recently met with members of the institution’s Board of Governors, the Principal and Staff, alumni, and some parents to set the groundwork for the 60th anniversary.

An Anniversary Planning Committee has been formed, with Co Chairperson Rodney Small and Anginella Young, and Co Vice Chairs Bernard Joseph and Sean ‘Tana’ Brewster. Other graduates, the principal, and representatives from the Board of Governors are also on the Committee.

The anniversary festivities are scheduled to begin in June 2023 and conclude in June 2024.

The Anniversary Planning Committee encourages alumni in St Vincent and the Grenadines and the diaspora to make contact with the committee’s leaders and the institution to express their thoughts and ideas, as well as to be a part of the planning process and eventual activities.

The Anniversary Planning Committee’s next meeting is scheduled on Monday, March 6, at 4.30 p.m. at the institution. Alumni are cordially invited to attend.