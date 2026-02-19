Black history month shines spotlight on KestheBand

KestheBand takes Caribbean-born Soca music to new heights in a featured interview on ABC News Live, filmed at Jazz at Lincoln Center, New York City.

The Black History Month segment, released on Carnival Tuesday 17th February in the height of Trinidad Carnival 2026 celebrations, places Soca at the centre of a broader cultural conversation, examining its historical foundations and expanding international footprint.

In this exclusive with ABC correspondent Morgan Norwood, frontman Kees Dieffenthaller deep-dives into Soca’s historic emergence from Emancipation and its function as an expression of identity and culture across the African diaspora.

The Soca icon reflects on his formative years in the twin-island Republic of Trinidad and Tobago; the evolution of KestheBand’s genre-blending sound over the last two decades and the group’s collaborations and touring history that have introduced Soca to diverse global audiences.

The interview also addresses how his personal experiences and the journey of grief have informed his songwriting and artistic perspectives.

The now-viral feature highlights Caribbean music’s growing presence in major cultural institutions and mainstream media, highlighting KestheBand’s role in bringing Soca to the world.