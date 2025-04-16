Black Sands Squad Makes Waves at RHAC Swim Meet

Black Sands Swim Squad Shines at 25th RHAC Invitational in St. Lucia

The 25th Rodney Heights Aquatic Centre (RHAC) Invitational Swim Meet was held in St. Lucia from April 10th to 13th, 2025, bringing together more than 250 swimmers from over 20 clubs across the Caribbean.

Representing the Black Sands Swim Squad were Eltonique Leonard, Abigail Deshong, and Mya Defreitas, each delivering strong performances throughout the competition.

Leading the charge in the Girls 13–14 age group was Leonard, who claimed an impressive haul of nine medals—four gold, two silver, and three bronze. She also recorded seven new personal best times and capped off her outstanding performance by winning the Girls 13–14 Sprint Challenge.

In the Girls 18 & Over category, Deshong captured eight medals, including two gold, four silver, and two bronze, while also setting four new personal bests. Team mate Defreitas also made her mark in the same age group, securing eight medals—five silver and three bronze and achieving one personal best time.

The Black Sands Swim Squad’s strong showing at the RHAC Invitational highlights their continued dedication and growing presence on the regional stage.