Black Sands swim squad dominates Barbados championships

The 2026 Sonia O’Neal Memorial (ACII) Swimming Championships, held in Barbados from May 21st to 24th, saw an outstanding showing from the Black Sands Swim Squad as the team returned home with 17 medals, several national records, and impressive personal achievements, finishing 7th overall.

A contingent of 16 swimmers represented the club at the competition:

Azalea Cox, Kione Deshong, Amelia Des Vignes, Clarence Drakes, Clarice Drakes, Kylie Dunbar, Ayarah Duncan, Anthony George, Janai George, Jonathan George, Kennice Greene, Ira Hadley, Raven Hadley, Dreden Lewis, Methuselah McLean, and Sarai Williams.

Leading the way was Kione Deshong, who produced a phenomenal performance in the Boys 13–14 age group, capturing 4 gold and 5 silver medals while earning the trophy for 2nd Overall Male in his age group.

Deshong also shattered two Saint Vincent and the Grenadines national records:

50m Freestyle – previous record 25.73 held by Kione Deshong; new record 25.58 by Kione Deshong.

100m Freestyle – previous record 57.39 held by Bryson George; new record 56.56 by Kione Deshong.

Adding to his remarkable achievements, Deshong established a new meet record in the 50m Breaststroke with a time of 32.00 seconds, eclipsing the previous mark of 32.54 set by Nkosi Dunwoody in 2016.

In the Girls 8 Years and Under category, Sarai Williams delivered another excellent performance, earning the trophy for 2nd Overall Female in her age group. Williams captured 1 gold, 3 silver, and 2 bronze medals.

The Girls 9–10 age group also saw strong performances from Ira Hadley, who won silver in the 50m Breaststroke and broke two national records:

50m Breaststroke – previous record 44.30 by Belle Adams; new record 43.33 by Ira Hadley.

200m Backstroke – previous record 3:25.96 by Jamie Joachim; new record 3:23.17 by Ira Hadley.

Kennice Greene also contributed to the medal tally with a bronze medal in the 50m Butterfly.

A major highlight for the club was that all 16 swimmers achieved personal best performances during the championships, demonstrating the continued growth and development of the squad.

The team was managed by Desmond Cox, while coaching responsibilities were led by Head Coach Kyle Dougan alongside Assistant Coach Kathleen Bute.

Coach Dougan expressed his satisfaction with the team’s overall efforts and performances throughout the meet. He highlighted that Deshong’s times currently rank him among the top 1% of swimmers in his age group in the United States, emphasizing the high standard at which the young swimmer is now competing internationally.

Coach Dougan also gave special credit to Alex Alexander, Deshong’s Taekwondo coach, for the important role he has played in his development. He noted that Alex has done an excellent job assisting with his strength and conditioning, which has contributed greatly to his recent performances in the pool.

The club also extended congratulations to fellow Vincentian clubs Blue Marlins and H2O Lions, who also participated in the competition and represented Saint Vincent and the Grenadines proudly.

St. Vincent and the Grenadines Swimming Federation was also thanked for its continued support and commitment to the development of swimming in Saint Vincent and the Grenadines.