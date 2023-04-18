ADVERT
Black Sands Swim Squad wins medals at RHAC Championships in St Lucia

Editorial Staff

Seth Byron and Kione Deshong represented Black Sands Swim Squad (BSSS) at the 23rd Inter-Club RHAC Invitational Swimming Championships held in St Lucia from 13th to 16th April.

Seth, swimming in the boys 13-14 age group category, was the winner of the sprint challenge and overall champion. He also broke the RHAC record in the 50m freestyle and won 5 gold, 5 silver and 1 bronze medal.

Kione, swimming in the boys 9-10 age group category, won 2 silver medals.

BSSS came 13th overall out of 17 clubs with 121 points.

