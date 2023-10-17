Black Sands swimmers break 3 National records at OECS time trials

More Records Broken at Recent OECS Time Trials

Black Sands Swim Squad (BSSS) swimmers smashed three national records at the recent SVG Swimming Federation time trials, which were held on two consecutive weekends, Friday 6th and Saturday 7th October and Friday 13th and Saturday 14th October.

Brandon George smashed his personal record in the boys 15-16 age group by 1.55 seconds, swimming a time of 59.35. Brandon also broke Matthew Ballah’s previous open age group national record of 59.70 seconds.

Matthew Ballah re-entered the record books by breaking the boys 13-14 years 50m butterfly mark. Previously held by Eltonte Leonard in a time of 26.90 seconds, Ballah established the new record in 26.47 seconds.

Kione Deshong, swimming in the boys 9-10 age group, broke his own record in the 100m breaststroke, lowering his time from 1:25.69 to a new National record of 1:24.90.

Saj Caesar achieved a new National record in the 25m butterfly while swimming with the Blue Marlins in the boys 8 years and under age category. Caghry Williams had held the record with a time of 17.09 seconds, which Caesar reduced to 16.96 seconds.

Seventy-one swimmers competed in the time trials, with 47 from BSSS and 24 from Blue Marlins.

Following the completion of the time trials, the SVG Swimming Federation was able to pick a team of 26 swimmers, 18 from BSSS and 8 from Blue Marlins. The competition will be held in St. Lucia from Friday, November 10th to Sunday, November 12th, 2023.