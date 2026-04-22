Blake becomes SVG’s latest millionaire in $1.17M win

Park Hill Security Guard Becomes St. Vincent’s Latest Millionaire in $1.17 Million Lotto Handover

The National Lottery Authority (NLA) on Wednesday, officially handed over a jackpot check for $1,170,000 Eastern Caribbean dollars to its newest millionaire, Gevannie Blake, on Wednesday morning.

Blake, a security guard and resident of Park Hill, was described by NLA officials as a “very humble” and “quiet” individual who remained remarkably calm despite his massive windfall. While many would be “bubbling all over” after winning such a sum, Blake noted that he simply felt “normal” and intends to continue going about his everyday tasks with a humble disposition.

The path to Blake’s fortune was one of persistence. He revealed that he had been playing the winning numbers—1, 8, 9, 16, and 17—since September 2019. After seeing those specific numbers called in a previous draw years ago, he took a screenshot of them and saved them as his “favorites,” playing them consistently until his “blessing” finally arrived.

In a striking story of intuition, it was revealed that Blake recently faced a choice with only $4 in his pocket. He had the opportunity to play a “Play 4” number he usually tracked which ended up winning $20,000 that same night, but he decided to stick with his Lotto numbers instead. That decision ultimately earned him over $1.1 million more than the “Play 4” prize would have.

During the ceremony, NLA Chairperson Luann Hadaway congratulated Blake, offering him sage advice for his new life as a millionaire. “Measure twice and cut once so you wouldn’t make any mistakes,” Hadaway urged, encouraging the young man to ignore outside pressure and invest wisely in pillars like education and property.

The win also brought good fortune to the business community. Joyce Samuel of Samuel Tool Rentals, which has locations in Arnos Vale and Prospect, received a seller’s prize of $17,550 for providing the winning ticket.

The handover comes at a time of significant growth for the National Lottery Authority. Representatives announced that as of March 2026, the NLA has recorded approximately $76 million in revenue for the current financial year. This figure is roughly $8 million ahead of the same period in the previous year, a success the NLA attributes to the overwhelming support of patrons across St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

The NLA emphasized that these funds continue to support national mandates in sports and culture, including being a major sponsor for the upcoming Vincy Mas season.

For those hoping to follow in Blake’s footsteps, the NLA noted that “you have to be in it to win it”. The next Super 6 jackpot for Friday, April 24th, stands at $250,000, while the Lotto jackpot is set at $64,000.