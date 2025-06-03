Blaze ignites the carnival season with ‘Pure Good Vibes’

BLAZING TOWARDS PURE GOOD VIBES

2025 is shaping up to be a busy and exciting year for St Lucia’s Carnival Season. And one of the heavy hitters of the season, releasing a new track is none other than Blaze!

Blaze, born Lennon Prospere, is a dynamic Saint Lucian singer and songwriter whose musical journey began in primary school and has since blazed a trail across stages in Europe and the Caribbean. He has toured internationally with the acclaimed Reasons Orchestra and rose to prominence as the lead singer of Saint Lucia’s beloved band Rhythm Krazy.

A proud contributor to both Groovy Soca and the powerful art of Calypso, Blaze is a founding member of Kaiso Pros Tent (KPT) — an organization dedicated to preserving and evolving the voice of the people through Calypso all year round.

This year, Blaze comes through with a high energy, groovy track named ‘Pure Good Vibes’.

‘Pure Good Vibes’ was written and Performed by Lennon ‘Blaze’ Prospere. Background Vocals by Eka Fergus, Guitars by Zack Popo with Live Bass by Bassman CJ. Produced by StevieonKeys and Minor Productions. Mixed and Mastered by Yannick Plante of Minor Productions.

This track is sure to get you in an instantaneous groove for Carnival 2025. Blaze was born ready and he intends on continuing to share his talent, stage presence and ultimate soca vibes with the world!

