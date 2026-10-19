Blazin’ Ballers triumph in Grenadines basketball competition

Blazin’ Ballers Win Grenadines 3×3 Basketball Competition

Bequia’s Blazin’ Ballers were crowned champions of the 3×3 Grenadines Basketball Competition after defeating Union Island’s Ashton Vipers in a thrilling 17–16 final on Sunday, October 18th, at the Clive Tannis Hard Court in Bequia.

The competition, held on October 17th and 18th in collaboration with the St. Vincent and the Grenadines Basketball Federation (SVGBF), featured first-round games on Saturday, followed by the semi-finals and finals on Sunday.

The Blazin’ Ballers (the 3×3 team name of the East Blazers club) claimed the EC$400 cash prize generously sponsored by Sugar & Spice Cafe. Their victory also ended the Ashton Vipers’ previously undefeated 3×3 record.

The Bequia Basketball Association recognises the importance of developing 3×3 basketball in small developing countries such as St. Vincent and the Grenadines. The format offers an accessible and cost-effective way to expand participation, develop emerging talent and create more competitive opportunities for athletes across the islands. The Association remains committed to promoting both 3×3 basketball and the traditional 5v5 format as part of its ongoing efforts to strengthen the sport throughout the Grenadines and the wider country.

The BBA extends sincere thanks to all participating teams, patrons and the SVGBF for their continued support. Special thanks are also extended to 3×3 Basketball Coordinator Wayne Williams for his valuable assistance throughout the weekend’s games.

The Association looks forward to building on this success and continuing to create opportunities for basketball development across St. Vincent and the Grenadines.