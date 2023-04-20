Blue Marlins Caghry Williams set new 200m breaststroke record at RHAC

Blue Marlins Swim Club Shines Again!

The Blue Marlins Swim Club was one of the many clubs which competed in the recently held RHAC Invitational Swim Championship in St. Lucia at the Rodney Heights Aquatic Centre.

The competition saw clubs from Martinique, Barbados, Dominica, St. Vincent and the Grenadines and host country St. Lucia all vying for the title of swim champions.

A total of 19 athletes represented the team and proved themselves a force to be reckoned with in the pool. A number of these athletes had outstanding performances in their various categories.

Caghry Williams did the double capturing both the boys’ 9 to10 individual champion title and the sprint challenge title. He also set a new RHAC record in the 200m breaststroke.

Tayeah St. Hilaire who also competed in the just concluded Carifta games where she captured two silver and one bronze medal and set two new national records continued her record breaking performance, setting one RHAC and one national record in the 100 and 50m butterfly respectively. She placed second overall in the girls’ 11to12 category and also won the sprint challenge title in this category.

Zane Da Briel placed first in the boys 6 and under category. In the girls 6 and under category Raya Adams was second with Tezza Sutherland claiming the third position. Hazen Da Briel placed second in the boys’ 13 to14 category and Belle Adams was third in the girls’ 9 to 10 category.

The other athletes representing the team were Jod Baker, Malique Mayers, Rolene Sam Aedryon Sam, Rhonyah Jack, Zaryah Samuel, Frencille Davis, Saj Caesar, Tru Mathias, Skylar Byron, Kmar Rose and J’Nyah Rose. All of these athletes were able to medal and did personal best times.

The team amassed a total of 661 points, placing third in the girls and boys division respectively and fourth overall. Coaches Tamara St. Hiliaire, Josel Williams, Alyssa Davis and Rickdeane Alexander were responsible for preparing the team for this competition.