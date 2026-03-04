Blue Marlins clinch 5th straight SAC championship title

6 Individual Championships and 5th straight win for Blue Marlins

After the water at the Shrewsbury Aquatic Centre’s pool became still and settled on Sunday 1st March, 2026, the Blue Marlins Swim Club had secured their 5th consecutive win in this country’s local swim meet, the SAC Invitational Championships.

A thrilling weekend of friendly competition amongst SVG’s 3 main swim clubs: Blue Marlins Swim Club, Black Sands Swim Squad and H20 Lions Academy, took place from 26th February to 1st March. In the end, the Blue Marlins Swim Club edged out the Black Sands Swim Squad for the win.

Six Club members won individual age group titles: Jayce Thomas captured the boys 8 and under title; Xid Toney got the boys 9-10 award, Skylar Byron emerged girls 11-12 winner; Saj Caesar won in the boys 11-12 age group; Belle Adams copped the girls 13-14 championship title; Hazen Da Briel took home the boys 15-17 age group trophy.

Other swimmers who took to the podium, placing in the top 3 in their age categories were :

Raya Adams who placed 2nd in the girls 8 and under age group.

Zane Da Briel and Rui Gordon placing 2nd and 3rd respectively in the boys 8 and under category.

Saige Jobe placed 3rd for girls 9-10.

Zoey May took the 3rd spot for the girls 11-12.

Taj Henry came in second for boys 11-12.

Rolene Sam placed 3rd for girls 13-14.

Jadon Hamilton and Caghry Williams placed 2nd and 3rd respectively for the boys 13-14 age group.

Tayeah St. Hilaire took the 3rd spot for the girls 15-17 age group.

The club amassed a total of 183 medals. The medal allocations were as follows:

Belle Adams 11 gold

Michaela Adams 1 bronze

Raya Adams 8 silver

Skylar Byron 7 gold, 5 silver

Saj Caesar 9 gold, 2 silver

Hazen Da Briel 7 gold, 5 silver

Zane DaBriel 1 gold, 7 silver

Rui Gordon 7 bronze

Jadon Hamilton 5 gold, 4 silver, 2 bronze

Taj Henry 4 gold, 6 silver, 2 bronze

Saige Jobe 4 gold, 5 silver, 3 bronze

Malique Mayers 1 gold, 1 silver, 3 bronze

Zoey May 3 gold, 3 silver, 5 bronze

Rolene Sam 7 silver, 5 bronze

Xyon Sealey-Nicholls 1 silver, 1 bronze

Tayeah St. Hilaire 2 gold, 3 silver, 7 bronze

Jayce Thomas 7 gold, 1 silver

Soy Toney 4 bronze

Xid Toney 11 gold, 1 silver

Caghry Williams 5 silver, 7 bronze

Overall all members of the team swam commendably. The aim is always a race against the clock to finish in a better time than the competition before, and that they did, producing numerous personal best times.

The team was prepared by Coaches Tamarah St.Hilaire, Alyssa Davis, Rickydene Alexander and Henrietha Davis.

Tamarah St. Hilaire, Head Coach of Blue Marlins, said that meet after meet, her swimmers achieve great results and she can’t wait to see even more progress when they compete in St. Lucia next month. She thanked the Blue Marlins parents for their support and also congratulated the other teams on a great performance over the weekend.