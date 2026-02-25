Blue Marlins makes record-breaking national championship haul

Record Smashing weekend for Blue Marlins



A five member contingent of the Blue Marlins Swim Club participated in the Barbados Aquatic Sports Association’s Long Course National Championships (BASA Long Course Nationals) over the last weekend. The small team of Hazen Da Briel, Belle Adams, Caghry Williams, Zane Da Briel and Raya Adams stood out with quite an impressive performance at the meet.

Hazen medaled in all but one of his races, earning a total of eleven medals: 5 gold, 3 silver and 3 bronze. To add to his stellar performance, he broke 2 SVG Long Course National Records: the 400 Individual Medley, a record previously held by , in a time of 5 minutes 10.70 seconds and also broke a record that he had previously set in 400m freestyle in a time of 4 minutes 29.78 seconds, in the boys 15-17 age category.

Zane, Hazen’s younger brother had quite a phenomenal swim meet. The young athlete medaled in every race, copping 6 silver medals. He is following closely in his brother’s footsteps, having broken 2 SVG Long Course National Records as well. The youngster, born in 2017, broke a record that was standing since 2015, in the 50m breaststroke in a time of 50.13 seconds and the 50m backstroke record in a time of 46.11 sseconds.

Belle secured 3 bronze medals: 50m butterfly, 50m breaststroke and the 200m breaststroke.

Williams took home 1 gold medal in the 50m breaststroke and 1 silver in the 100m breaststroke.

All the swimmers had some impressive personal best times, which shows their growth in the sport.

The Blue Marlins Swim Club will be competing locally, this weekend, from 26th February to 1st March, 2026 at the Shrewsbury Aquatic Centre Invitational Swimming Championships at Ratho Mill.