Blue Marlins Shines at Gallagher Swim Championship

The curtain came down once more on yet another National Gallagher Swim Championship. The championship was held this time around from August 24th-27th at the Shrewsbury Aquatic Centre at Rathomill.

Last meet’s champion the Blue Marlins Swim Club was among several clubs both local and regional that took part in the competition. Although they did not retain the title nevertheless they were able to sweep five (5) of the individual titles and one of the sprint challenge titles. Saj Caesar won the boys 8 and under title and also set a new record in the 25m breast stroke.

Caghry Williams emerged as the 9-10 boys champion. Belle Adams was victorious as well in the girls division of that category copping the individual title. Tayeah St. Hilaire did the double winning the girls 11-12 individual title and the sprint challenge title. She also set two (2) new national records in the 50m butterfly and 50m freestyle strokes. The girls’ 13-14 category saw Rhonyah Jack winning the individual title as well.

A number of other swimmers from the club had notable performances at the championship. A number of second places were recorded by several swimmers. Skylar Byron in the girls 9-10 category, Jadon Hamilton in the boys 11-12 category, Hazen Da Briel and Zaryah Samuel in the boys and girls 13- 14 category. Jod Baker also placed second in the boys 15and over category. KMar Rose and Zane Da Briel both took third place in the girls and boys 8 and under categories respectively. Tru Matthias also placed third in the boys 9-10 category. Other swimmers representing the club along with the individual title holders were all able to achieve personal best times.

Overall the team amassed a total of 1277 points and obtained 126 medals. Twenty seven (27) swimmers represented the team at the championship. Five (5) swimmers ( Caghry Williams Belle Adams, Saj Caesar, Tayeah St. Hilaire and Hazen Da Briel) were selected from this team to represent SVG in the upcoming 31st OECS Swim Championship scheduled to be held in St. Lucia in November 2023. Coaches Tamara St. Hilaire, Rickydean Alexander and Alyssa Davis all extend congratulations to the swimmers for their continued hard work. They also extend congratulations to winning club ‘Black Sands’ and the other participating clubs.