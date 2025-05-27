Blue Marlins win 12 medals at Sonia O’Neal swim championships

Record breaking weekend for Blue Marlins at Barbados meet

The Blue Marlins Swim Club attended the 33rd annual Sonia O’Neal Memorial (Aquatic Centre) International Invitational Swimming Championships, held from the 22nd -25th May 2025. The Club was represented by a small contingent of seven swimmers: Raya Adams, Zane Da Briel, Zoey May, Skylar Byron, Belle Adams, Tayeah St. Hilaire and Hazen Da Briel.

This was a Long Course Metres (LCM) swim meet, meaning that it took place in a 50 metre pool.

Three SVG National LCM records were broken by Hazen:

The 200m freestyle in a time of 2:07.75

The 400m freestyle in 4:39.26. Both freestyle records were previously held by Cruz Halbich.

He also broke Bryson George’s 5 year old 400m Individual Medley record which previously stood at 2:32.73, in a time of 2:24.85.

The swimmers amassed a total of 12 medals:

Zane captured bronze in the boys 8 and under 50m breast stroke.

May copped a bronze in the girls 9-10 50m breast stroke.

Belle got 3 silver ( 50m butterfly, 100m freestyle and 50m freestyle) and 2 bronze (200m Individual Medley and 200m freestyle). She also captured the second place girls 11-12 age group high points trophy.

Along with his record breaking performance, Hazen brought home 3 silver (200m freestyle, 200m Individual Medley and 200m butterfly) and 2 bronze (200m backstroke and 400m Individual Medley) in the boys 15 and over age category.

All swimmers had personal best times, which indicates growth and progression in the sport.

The team was accompanied by Coach Alyssa Davis who expressed her satisfaction with the athletes’ performance. She said the fact that the athletes can produce personal best times, despite training in a 25m pool, speaks volumes about their talent and ability.